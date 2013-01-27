Creative Safety Supply Now Offering Complimentary Ground Shipping and No Sales Tax

No minimum order amount necessary on the complimentary Ground Shipping

Office and workplace supply retailer Creative Safety Supply will offer complimentary ground shipping and no sales tax on purchases with no minimum order amount, beginning immediately.

Most of the safety and organizational products that Creative Safety Supply offers are focused on philosophies such as 5S, which operates on a set of policies to instill order: sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain. Most workplaces that use the 5S strategy to stay efficient utilize educational posters to inform their workforces, alongside functional products to organize and secure the workplace. Even workplaces that do not utilize 5S or a similar philosophy can benefit from the type of industrial supply products that Creative Safety Supply offers, making most orders particularly economical with the added complimentary ground shipping.

More information about the Creative Safety Supply product line can be found on the company's website online at http://www.creativesafetysupply.com. The product line encompasses standard supplies such as label makers and spill kits, as well as specialized items such as 5S and lean manufacturing merchandise. Most of the product line is eligible for the complimentary ground shipping offer, although restrictions apply outside of the continental United States.

About Creative Safety Supply:

Creative Safety Supply provides safety and organizational products for the workplace, with a selection of over 100 types of floor tapes direct from the manufacturer. Other organizational products include floor signs, reflective tape, label makers and spill kits, among others. Creative Safety Supply supports a changing workplace by offering the equipment and supplies that clients need to keep their businesses up-to-date and efficient without cutting corners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10328484.htm