Hawaii Becomes Even More Desirable Thanks to New Specials Offered by Delta Travel Center in Valencia

Delta Travel is now offering new specials to Hawaii, making a visit to paradise almost irresistable.

Delta Travel is now offering new specials that will allow members of their private travel club the ability to travel to Hawaii more often throughout the year.

According to officials at Delta, "Delta is committed to finding the best pricing on all travel, anywhere in the world. But when there's a place as popular as Hawaii, this takes precendence."

To join Delta's private club, one must attend a presentation and pay a one time membership fee. For that, they will receive the ability to book any and all travel at cost, whether it's a hotel, car rental, all inclusive resort or even a cruise.

And Hawaii is so attractive because there really isn't a bad time to go. The off season, when the best rates are available and the islands are less crowded, is spring (mid-Apr to mid-June) and fall (Sept to mid-Dec) -- a paradox because these are the best seasons to be in Hawaii, in terms of reliably great weather. In fact, most visitors don't come to Hawaii when the weather's best in the islands; rather, they come when it's at its worst everywhere else. Thus, the high season -- when prices are up and resorts are often booked to capacity -- is generally from mid-December through March or mid-April. The last 2 weeks of December, in particular, are the prime time for travel to Hawaii

Because Hawaii lies at the edge of the tropical zone, it technically has only two seasons, both of them warm. There's a dry season that corresponds to summer (Apr-Oct) and a rainy season in winter (Nov-Mar). It rains every day somewhere in the islands any time of the year, but the rainy season sometimes brings enough gray weather to spoil your tanning opportunities. Fortunately, it seldom rains in one spot for more than 3 days straight. The year-round temperature doesn't vary much. At the beach, the average daytime high in summer is 85°F (29°C), while the average daytime high in winter is 78°F (26°C); nighttime lows are usually about 10°F cooler. But how warm it is on any given day really depends on where you are on the island.

To book a trip to Hawaii at discounted rates, contact a travel agent at Delta Travel in Valencia, but be prepared to give them your membership number. And if you're not a member, tell them you're interested in hearing a presentation and they can schedule an appointment.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365615.htm