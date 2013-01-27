The Multimedia Marketing Show Releases Podcast Interview of Tim Reid

Jake Hower of The Multimedia Marketing Show interviews Tim Reid of Australia's No. 1 marketing podcast, Small Business Big Marketing.

The Multimedia Marketing Show with Jake Hower released a podcast interview of Tim Reid, host of Australia's top marketing podcast titled Small Business Big Marketing.

Hower started by asking about Reid's background and his reasons for doing podcasts.

“I am a marketing guy through and through. Like went to Uni, did marketing, worked in the corporate end of marketing – large advertising agency. [I saw that] even in my corporate life when a small business person would ask me a marketing question, they were very thankful for my answer and responsive and they would act on it. That was different to the corporate world where meetings needed to occur and minutes needed to be taken, Jake,” answered Mr. Reid.

“It was like, you know, I love small business and I reckon the knowledge that I have around marketing is going to help small businesses grow if they choose to listen to it. I went and started a business that was just me consulting to small businesses and about four years into that, started a podcast called Small Business Big Marketing. I had a co-host at the time, Luke. It was our way of giving back to the small business community,” he continued.

Hower then asked Reid about how he went about monetizing his podcast.

“You started in 2009. Did you have a plan at that early stage to monetize or how did you think to monetize, and how has that changed over the last three years?” asked Mr. Hower.

“I had this grand plan from day one which fizzled out into podcasting being a hobby for the first 12 – 18 months. The grand plan was aha! I've got a show now. We'll make money from it. But that absolutely wasn't the case. In fact, I had a great chat with a mate of mine who I worked with in advertising whose opinion I really respected. He said, ‘You've just got to build your audience. You've got to invest the time and the money and the resources and build an audience. If you're planning to make money off of advertising or sponsorship, then they're just going to want to see the numbers,” answered Mr. Reid.

Business owners who want to learn more about podcasting from Tim Reid, including how to invite interesting guests and how to get advertising sponsors, can listen to the full in-depth interview at The Multi Media Marketing Show website.

About Jake Hower

Jake is a co-director of Pan Australian Travel. He joined his current business partner as a director in 2009. He has extensive travel industry experience, having worked in various senior positions before joining the company. Jake's role within the company has him overseeing marketing, client management and new client acquisition, with a focus on driving innovation through the entire group. Jake is a member of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) and is actively involved in various travel industry associations.

