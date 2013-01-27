Big Data Market - New Industry Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Big Data Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018" the global big data market was worth USD 6.3 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 48.3 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2012 to 2018. Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/big-data-market.html

North America is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenues till 2018, with about 54.5% share of the global big data market revenue, followed by Europe.

Generation of huge amounts of data, called big data, across different sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail and education, among others, is creating the need for an efficient tool to manage this data. Conventional database management tools such as Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) do not have the capability to manage surging volumes of unstructured data. This has led to the development of various tools and technologies to manage big data.

Related Report : Set-Top Boxes Market

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/set-top-boxes-market.html

The basic components of big data include software and services, hardware, and storage. Software and services segment held the largest share, accounting for more than 50% of the total big data market in 2012. The storage segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 45.3% from 2012 to 2018. This can be attributed to the exponential increase in the amount of data across different sectors. The financial services sector is one of the major contributors to the big data market, and held nearly 20% of the market in 2012.

Big data tools are emerging to be of great help to banks and financial institutes in utilizing the depth of data collected. The media and entertainment sector, though with a small market share contribution currently; is expected grow at a CAGR of 41.4% from 2012 to 2018. This growth will primarily be due to the humungous amount of data generated through games, images, videos and so on. Healthcare is another large and important segment of the world economy that has been facing tremendous productivity challenges in the form of drug failure, drug approval and regulatory barriers. Big data helps the healthcare market players in managing their data efficiently, making important corporate decisions and formulating business growth strategies.

The big data market is primarily driven by factors such as exponential growth in different forms of data collected and cost benefits derived from the use of big data tools. However, shortage of skilled personnel and efficient use of big data tools is limiting the growth of this market.

Related Report : Home Automation Market

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-automation-market.html

North America accounted for more than 50% of the overall big data market revenues in 2012. However, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing market and will grow at a CAGR of 42.6% from 2012 to 2018. Flourishing outsourcing industry, distributed manufacturing hubs and lenient regulations on data sharing are the several factors creating significant opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region for the big data market.

The big data market is oligopolistic at large and dominated by a few major players namely, HP Co., Teradata, Opera Solution, Mu Sigma and Splunk Inc. These five players accounted for about 60% of the big data market in 2012.

The report on big data market includes market size and forecast from 2011 to 2018 and cross-sectional analysis of various segments such as software and services, hardware, and storage within different geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW). In addition, the report also provides adoption, analysis and market size and forecast for various end-use segments namely, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunication, government, retail and media & entertainment.

Visit: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10347763.htm