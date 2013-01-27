Continental Message Solution Helps E-Commerce Companies Provide Live Customer Service

Continental Message Solution's customer service call center now integrates with existing web shopping carts and virtual terminals to streamline the sales process.

Continental Message Solution (CMS) is a US based order processing call center that offers businesses a way to provide live support with real people, something consumers are desperate for in the era of digital customer service. CMS recently revealed new service packaging designed to revolutionize how etailers provide live customer support. Their plan is to return that industry to a place where real people are interacting with customers and providing live support to streamline the sales process.

According to a company representative, "More companies are selling online and more companies are relying solely on digital support methods, making it more difficult for customers to receive live support. Because of this, companies that do provide telephone support and allow customers to place orders over the phone are in the position to increase trust and credibility online."

When clients partner with CMS they are able to take advantage of the order taking call center system that lets them put their customers in contact with real people. The professionals at CMS understand that not every customer wants to order online and deal with an automated service so they develop plans to provide personal order entry services that let clients capture sales the traditional way, over the phone. The services offered by CMS are flexible and personalized that meet the needs of each and every client. What clients appreciate most is that the system can be fully integrated into their existing online systems so that the CMS agents can deal with customers on a personal level and then place the order using the clients trusted e-commerce software that's already in place.

CMS also stands as a backup system in case the client loses power or in some way loses contact with their customers. Instances like this can be devastating to a customer's bottom line and having a trusted backup provides an extra level of security. CMS offers their order taking service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure that clients never miss a sale and provide round-the-clock personal service to customers.

To learn more about call center order processing visit the Continental Message Solution website or call 800.369.8908.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354440.htm