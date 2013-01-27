Marina Aleksintser, Founder of BikiniMommyOnline & JNL Fitness Model Factory West Coast President, Brings the Hottest Method of Training to Los Angeles

Jennifer Nicole Lee's 3rd Annual JNL World Conference made history again by certifying the Fitness Model Factory West Coast President Marina Aleksintser. For more info, please visit http://www.JNLLA.com.

Every year international ﬁtness celebrity, actress, motivational speaker, and author, Jennifer Nicole Lee (http:// http://www.jennifernicolelee.com) hosts the world's largest ﬁtness/wellness/beauty conference, where top industry leaders get to work with her and her amazing dream team of experts, network with the movers and shakers of the ﬁtness/wellness/beauty industry, as well as get JNL Fusion Certiﬁed as a Master Trainer. Marina Aleksintser (http://www.bikinimommyonline.com), founder and creative force behind BikiniMommyOnline and JNL Fitness Model Factory West Coast president, was selected to attend the conference and was also featured as one of the keynote speakers.

Marina says, "I created BikiniMommyOnline.com as a platform to help busy professional women and moms go buck-wild with their goals and dreams for their body, health, family, business and life! I could not have been more proud and honored to have been selected by Jennifer Nicole Lee and her team to attend the conference and also get JNL Fusion certiﬁed, as I cannot wait to bring this breakthrough workout method to Los Angeles!”

This was the second JNL World Conference Marina had attended. When asked why she chose to come back for more, here is what she said, “Here's what I know to be true about women, whether busy professionals or stay-at-home moms. We think we want information and knowledge and how-to steps on how to be a better mother, wife, build a successful career, start a business, and look hot while doing it! We aimlessly look for a system or formula or some magic bullet that will help us ‘juggle-it-all'. We assume there's some big secret out there that we are simply not privy to. But the truth is, at the core, we just want to know we've got what it takes and that we CAN do this. JNL's World Conference is just that - it's the only wellness retreat that will help you make the right connections and bring you acknowledgement and assurance that you are on the right path and that you do have what it takes to reach personal and/or business success. It's because the incredible women that attend the conference share openly and honestly and they speak candidly about their own personal struggles and what they do to push through, because we all struggle. But what you realize when you attend the conference is that even the most successful ones, are really no different from you. They might just be a couple steps ahead, because they are conﬁdent and they believe in themselves and their vision for being the best mom, wife, professional. They commit to happiness. And so can you! And after attending the conference for the second year in a row, I feel even more validated, inspired and empowered to keep helping women who would like to catapult their personal and professional success and rediscover their own true passions and loves.”

