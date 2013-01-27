Kid Rock Kicks Off his Rebel Soul Tour this Week and Tickets are Available to All Shows, Including Tickets to See Kid Rock with Bob Seger, According to TicketTweet.com

Kid Rock fans can still purchase tickets to Kid Rock's 2013 Rebel Soul Tour, kicking off Saturday, February 2 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Tickets to see Kid Rock in concert are available now to all shows including tickets to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, Fargodome in Fargo, ND and the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI, according to TicketTweet.com.

Kid Rock will commence his Rebel Soul Tour on February 2 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. The tour is scheduled to make stops in 30 cities, wrapping up at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI where he will perform two shows on April 5 and 6. Other stops on the tour include Tulsa, Wichita, Nashville, Pensacola, New Orleans, Birmingham, Memphis, Louisville, Omaha, and Grand Rapids. The Rebel Soul Tour is in support of Kid Rock's recently released album bearing the same name. Buckcherry and Hellbound Glory will be joining Rock on the Rebel Soul Tour as his opening acts. Ticket Tweet has tickets available now for all Kid Rock shows, including tickets to sold out venues.

Rebel Soul is Kid Rock's self produced ninth studio album. The album is getting rave reviews and Rock describes the album as "a greatest hits feeling record with all new songs." The album tries to tap into multiple genres as it features a little bit of country, a little bit of rock, and even a little bit of hip-hop one track. The lead single from the Rebel Soul Album, "Let's Ride", is a war anthem dedicated to the United States military.

The 2013 Kid Rock Tour will include a guest appearance by Bob Seger. Seger, who will be on his Rock and Roll Never Forgets Tour, will cross paths with Kid Rock on March 15 in St. Paul and March 16 in Fargo. During the shows, the pair will take the stage together providing fans an unforgettable experience.

Kid Rock is an American musician, rapper, and singer-songwriter that is known for his unique music style that fuses rap with heavy metal, blues rock, southern rock, funk and country music. Rock has sold over 22 million albums to date.

As a leader in the secondary ticket market, Ticket Tweet has tickets available now for all shows on the Kid Rock Tour, including hard to find Fan Packages and VIP Packages. Ticket Tweet aggregates results from all major ticket source inventories to bring you the best possible seat choices, and a convenient single point of contact. Ticket Tweet offers customers a worry- free guarantee, which includes a complete refund if an event is cancelled. Ticket Tweet gives you the ability to choose the Kid Rock seats you want at the cost you want. So don't wait. Lock in your Kid Rock Tickets now at http://www.TicketTweet.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebKid-Rock-Tickets/Kid-Rock-Tour/prweb10365976.htm