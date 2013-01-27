Alorica Is Hiring In Lee County, Florida

Alorica's Fort Myers customer service team is expanding its current workforce by creating up to an additional 100 new jobs for the Lee County, Florida area. Alorica is a leading provider of customer management outsourcing solutions spanning the entire customer lifecycle.

Alorica is looking to immediately fill up to 100 technical support positions in the next month. Interested applicants are encouraged to go online to apply.

Candidates should have general customer service knowledge, great communication skills, and a technical aptitude. Earnings include a base wage and a pay for performance bonus plan.

“We offer a comprehensive benefits program designed to support the health, wellness and financial security of our employees, from medical coverage to generous paid holidays and vacations. Alorica's benefits program is a vital component of the total compensation package, providing a firm foundation for today and ensuring you and your family a healthier, brighter tomorrow,” said Gregory Brooks, Alorica site director.

Additionally, Alorica offers career advancement opportunities and promotes hundreds of employees into management positions annually.

“Alorica is an important business leader in our community, not only with the addition of full-time positions for our residents, but as an industry-leading service provider in the technology sector,” stated Jim Moore, executive director of the Fort Myers Regional Partnership, Lee County's Economic Development Office. “Expansion is a fundamental component of our united mission to diversify and strengthen our local economy.”

About Alorica

From customer acquisition and sales, customer care and support, to logistics and fulfillment, Alorica offers a seamless customer experience across all service channels. Alorica's award-winning Business Process Outsourcing services span both the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) sectors across all industries for Fortune 1000 companies.

Headquartered in Irvine, California with more than 20,000 employees in 40 domestic, near shore, and offshore customer management centers, Alorica offers the proven industry experience and know-how to provide a total customer management solution. For more information, please visit http://www.Alorica.com

About Fort Myers Regional Partnership

Lee County is the heart of Southwest Florida with a thriving business community anchored by highly regarded airports, nationally-rated public school system and premier colleges and universities, coupled with significant corporate development and ample real estate opportunities.

The Fort Myers Regional Partnership works to attract new and diversified businesses resulting in high-wage, high-skilled jobs; retain and encourage the expansion of existing businesses and improve the overall business environment. The area offers bountiful resources for businesses in key industries of manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, information technology, life sciences, entrepreneurship, and other professional services.

The vibrant cities of Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel provide a unique blend of an outstanding business climate and a superior quality of life in Lee County.

The Partnership promotes and builds the region through ongoing efforts from its proactive team of domestic and international recruiters, research professionals, business development and community liaisons, as well as through strategic partnerships with the Horizon Foundation, the Horizon Council, and the Lee County Industrial Development Authority.

Resources, maps, demographic analysis, financial programs, company and CEO profiles, and an interactive Property Locator are available in the online media room.

