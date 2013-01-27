New Xulon Title is Memoir On Life After Anorexia

Pelayo offers hope and healing to anyone feeling completely unworthy

In Sofia Pelayo's first book with Xulon Press, The Song of the Beautiful ($14.99, paperback, 9781624193521; $7.49, e-book, 9781624193538) she seeks to change lives by sharing her own harrowing experience with anorexia. She reaches past the symptoms to the root cause of the issue – pressure to be perfect, which unfortunately is felt strongly within the Christian church community. We all suffer emotional hardships, but within the Christian context, guilt and shame are added to them as we feel we should be better able to deal with the problem. Pelayo shows that the end of the rope is where the strength of the Lord begins.

“Nothing is impossible with the Lord,” states the author. “He promises to walk with you in the midst of the very struggles that you feel ashamed of.” Pelayo knows firsthand that one issue leads to another – emotional hardship, guilt at not being perfect, seclusion from others and God to hide the shame – the spiral goes on until the individual is won over by God's wooing love for His children. “Readers will understand that they don't have to reach any particular level of perfection in order to qualify as being victorious in Christ.”

Pelayo's life is a prime example of how God can give us the ability to overcome obsessing over our weaknesses in unhealthy ways. She testifies to how God brought her out of the self-destructive disorder she suffered during her early 20s with complete honesty about the past, knowing how far she has come with God's power. She is a firsthand witness that God is mighty to save and brings hope to any reader struggling with an emotional disorder or extreme feelings of inadequacy. Readers will see that they, too, can rise above self-harm as God's strong hands lift them onto His level of unconditional love.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order The Song of the Beautiful through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10325473.htm