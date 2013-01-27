'Rubes' Cartoonist Leigh Rubin to Give Performance Benefiting the Gallo Center for the Arts February 23

"A Twisted Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste" show peeks into the cartoonist's weirdly twisted takes on dogs, cows, kids, quirky people and more

In a special performance benefiting the non-profit Gallo Center for the Arts, “Rubes” cartoonist and sit-down comic Leigh Rubin will present "A Twisted Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste" on Saturday, February 23 at 8 pm. The show is a one-hour comic adventure into the fun and inspiration Rubin finds in dogs, cows, cats, kids, religion, weird and quirky people, and just plain life in general.

Tickets are $12, $15 and $20, and can be purchased online at GalloArts.org, calling (209) 338-2100, or at the ticket office, 1000 I Street in downtown Modesto.

In Rubin's popular comic panel, which is distributed to more than 400 newspapers worldwide, animals take on human-like attitudes and people behave oddly, to say the least.

“Rubes” appears in such publications as the Toronto Sun, The Washington Times, the Sacramento Bee, The Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Daily News and of course, the Modesto Bee. In 2009 Rubin celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Rubes” with the publication of “The Wild and Twisted World of Rubes,” a ‘best of' collection which contains 240 of his personal favorites out of over 9,500 cartoons.

The Modesto Bee is sponsoring this performance. Boyett Petroleum is the Gallo Center's 2012-2013 Premier Partner.

