How to Turn Homes into Money-Making Machines like on HGTV Income Property; New Consumer Home Renovation Guide from GoBankingRates.com

With the new seventh-season premiere of HGTV Income Property this week, leading personal finance website, http://www.GoBankingRates.com, investigates how home renovations help homeowners increase their property value, while pulling in additional income to pay monthly mortgage payments. The new guide identifies tried and tested renovation strategies, and shares the real estate insight of Income Property's Scott McGillivray.

With season seven premiering on HGTV on Tuesday, January 29th, Go Banking Rates compiles a guide explaining how the renovations on the series have been so successful.

“When it comes to converting your home into an income-driving property, it's important to step back and remove your personal taste from the equation,” shares Jennifer Calonia of Go Banking Rates.

Ms. Calonia continues, “You may like red walls and think tiled bathroom countertops are retro-chic, but your prospective tenants may not -- ultimately you're renovating to please.”

Making the commitment to convert a home into an HGTV Income Property-worthy residence can be unnerving, but the guide reveals McGillivray's perspective on the move. “Becoming a landlord is very profitable. It's a great long-term investment and it just makes sense,” explains McGillivray, “You can make a lot more money picking up more rental properties and collecting more rent, than you can get raises at a job.”

To learn more about how to increase the property value of your home, click here.

