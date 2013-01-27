InfoRelay Announces the Expansion of its Compliant IT Solutions for Enterprise, Public Sector and Healthcare Clients

Managed IT services through SSAE16 Type II, and SAS70 Type II certified data centers adhere to complex government regulations that demand top-tier data protection and high-security physical procedures.

InfoRelay Online Systems, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-grade data center solutions announced today, the expansion of its compliant data center products for healthcare and government clients.

InfoRelay, founded in 1995, provides on-demand data center and cloud hosting services, guaranteeing 99.999 percent uptime with ultra low latency to almost anywhere in the world. Its extensive service portfolio includes colocation, bandwidth, metro ethernet and more, with overall network capacity exceeding 200 Gbps of Internet connectivity.

Headquartered just outside of Washington DC, in Herndon, Virginia, InfoRelay began accepting clients that require Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance in 2005, and has more than 7 years of experience in handling clients with HIPAA requirements. Most recently, InfoRelay launched its first company-owned and managed data center, the Dulles Exchange, in May of 2012, and began accepting customers requiring HIPAA, along with public and government entities just two months after the facility's grand opening. In its latest product expansion, InfoRelay explains that it has broadened its compliant data center availability, enhanced its physical security protocol, and deployed new network configurations and Cloud solutions that operate in higher security environments.

Legislation enacted in recent months and years, such as the Affordable Healthcare for America Act (AHAA), is expected to contribute to market growth in the healthcare IT sector, and has prompted many healthcare providers to utilize managed IT services. In turn, the market is demanding data center providers increase their healthcare and compliant IT infrastructure.

Additional legislation associated with HIPAA, including the Health Information for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) initiated a nationwide push towards the utilization and expansion of Health Information Technology (HIT), and the use of Electronic Health Records (EHR). The increase in EHR and its potential effect on the amount of healthcare data handled electronically warrants IT service providers' increased infrastructure.

The implementation of HITECH regulations and the sector-wide push for EHR demands operational changes within the IT infrastructure market. This has also perpetuated the need for stricter data handling procedures. InfoRelay's Director of Technical Operations, Josh Abraham explains, “Procedures set forth by InfoRelay's expanded compliant IT solutions were designed around data exchange and protection policies laid out in the HITECH and HIPAA regulatory standards. We offer secure colocation, dedicated servers, cloud, and others managed IT services to clients that require regulatory compliance at a majority of InfoRelay's data center locations across the US. InfoRelay also utilizes a dark fiber ring that connects its five DC-area data centers to provide secure point-to-point data transfer.”

The new compliance measures reach further than just network security, explains InfoRelay CEO Russell Weiss, “Through use of data encryption, authentication, firewall deployments and risk management procedures, as well as physical security measures like locking cabinets, biometric hand scanners, and 24/7/365 network systems monitoring, InfoRelay has a base protocol, on which it builds, based upon the needs of compliance-seeking entities and healthcare firms. InfoRelay models its base security measures on government issued regulatory policies, and maintains the highest standard of execution to ensure that clients meet and exceed compliance measures.”

For more on this story, contact InfoRelay's Marketing Department at 703.485.4600.

###

About InfoRelay Online Systems, Inc

InfoRelay Online Systems, Inc., founded in 1995, is a leading national colocation provider with value-added services designed to alleviate the strain on IT budgets while providing superior customer support. The InfoRelay network is made up of a robust carrier blend, world class SSAE 16 Type II data centers, a portfolio of network and data products, a wealth of in-house technical knowledge, and a passionate support team. The InfoRelay network is home to hospitals and other healthcare firms, federal and state government, legal services, non-profit, and e-commerce platforms.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362727.htm