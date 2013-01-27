Doctors Health Press Reports on Study: Probiotic Shakes May Help Reduce the Rate of Early Mortality Among Seniors

Doctors Health Press, a division of Lombardi Publishing Corporation and publisher of various natural health newsletters, books, and reports, including the popular online Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin.

Doctors Health Press, a division of Lombardi Publishing Corporation and publisher of various natural health newsletters, books, and reports, including the popular online Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin, is reporting on new study out of the U.K. finding that probiotic shakes can significantly boost seniors' immunity, possibly reducing the rate of early mortality among seniors.

As Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin (http://www.doctorshealthpress.com/food-and-nutrition-articles/a-special-drink-that-boosts-seniors-immunity) notes, as a person ages, their immune system has a greater role to play in safeguarding their health. But like everything else, the immune system may be slowed down and made less effective by the process of normal aging. Now, researchers in the U.K. are saying that having a probiotic shake for breakfast may effectively offset this drop in immunity.

As the article “A Special Drink That Boost Seniors' Immunity” reports, probiotics help in ousting disease-causing bacteria from the body. These “bad” bacteria are being blamed for all kinds of health problems. But one thing that's not usually addressed is whether probiotics could help offset what researchers call “immunosenescence,” or the slow but steady deterioration of the immune system that's naturally triggered with age. Immunosenescence is actually a major contributing factor in early mortality among seniors.

The Doctors Health Press e-Bulletin article notes that to see if probiotics could help boost immune function in seniors, researchers from the University of Reading recruited 30 healthy senior volunteers. The volunteers were given a probiotic drink containing different kinds of beneficial bacteria or skimmed milk as a supplement for four weeks. The participants then stopped treatment for four weeks, after which they switched groups.

According to the article, the researchers found that probiotic consumption was associated with a significant increase in natural killer (NK) cell activity. These are the cells that can target and destroy cancer cells or virus-infected cells. Additionally, the probiotics triggered an increase in IL-10—an important regulator of inflammation.

(SOURCE: Dong, H., et al., “Immunomodulatory effects of a probiotic drink containing Lactobacillus casei Shirota in healthy older volunteers,” Eur J Nutr. January 10, 2013.)

