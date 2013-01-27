Dresses1000.com Released its New Collection of "2013 Prom Dresses", and Launched a Prom Dress Promotion for Valentine's Day

Recently, Dresses1000.com has released its new collection of “2013 Prom Dresses”, and launched a prom dress promotion for Valentine's Day.

Recently, Dresses1000.com has released its new collection of “2013 Prom Dresses”, and launched a prom dress promotion for Valentine's Day.

The prom dresses in this new collection come in all shapes and sizes, with so many sexy and contemporary styles. Dresses1000.com has added many of the latest designs to this collection, like sheath, column, bateau, beading, knee-length, satin prom dresses, V-neck beading prom dresses, and so on. The company wants to give each lady a chic new look with its fresh design.

According to Morry Lee, CEO of Dresses1000.com, all the wedding dresses are made from high-quality materials and fine tailoring. They are available in 4 colors and from sizes 2 to 16. In addition, custom service is available as well.

Morry Lee said, “If you are looking for a prom dress for a special night, find it here in a variety of styles and colors that will make prom special. The new collection will take everyone's breath away with its timeless elegance.”

With Valentine's Day around the corner, many online shops for women's dresses have launched a Valentine's Day sale, and this is no exception for Dresses1000.com.

According to Morry Lee, CEO of Dresses1000.com, their prom dress promotion is valid for a limited time only, and all customers can get a discount, up to 75% off, before Feb, 15, 2013.

Morry Lee added, “Valentine's Day is a very important time every year, and we are really excited to launch such a promotion to acknowledge our customers. The collection of prom dresses will impress you with luxurious designs and affordable discount prices.”

About Dresses1000.com

Dresses1000.com is one of the best online shops for buying cheap wedding dresses, Quinceanera dresses, evening dresses and other special-occasion dresses at acceptable low prices. Dresses1000.com has received much approval from the market through its good customer service, high quality, and fast delivery.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366019.htm