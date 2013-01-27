Do the Bride a Favor Announces Bridal Show Planning Strategy

Do the Bride a Favor recommends that all Brides-to-be create a strategic plan to maximize the time spent at upcoming Bridal Shows.

The Bridal Expo Season is here. For a Bride-to-be, one of the most important resources in planning a wedding is a Bridal Show. Bridal shows bring together a myriad of vendors, all with the same desire—to maximize sales. Without a strategy to approach the show, a Bride-to-be can easily get overwhelmed.

With Bridal Shows scheduled in Los Angeles, and many other cities around the US in the next 60 days, Do the Bride a Favor announces a simple 5-Step Strategy to make even the largest show easy to digest without much preparation.

1. Get a copy of the vendor map for the venue to properly plan your visit. Brides-to-be should plan the route to avoid vendors for items that have already been taken care of and make sure to visit booths of those vendors with goods and services and the to-be completed list

2. Approach the event with an open mind. Vendors may have unique ideas or products, like jumbo gumball machines, that may not have been considered in the original plan

3. Take color swatches along to compare and make sure the vendor has the exact colors

4. If a Bride-to-be is looking for personalized wedding favors make sure to take along copies of the desired personalization.

5. Be prepared for a lot of walking and have fun

About Do the Bride a Favor:

Do the Bride a Favor is dedicated to helping Brides-to-be or anyone else looking for a gift of favor, to think outside the box when it comes to trinkets and tokens. Every Bride-to-be and every wedding guest deserves a special experience. Do the Bride a Favor takes pride in cultivating that experience through unique and fun wedding favor ideas. Do the Bride a Favor does the research to find unique gift ideas for customers. These gift ideas, along with interesting news, ideas, and tips, enable Brides-to-be to create a memorable experience for guests.

