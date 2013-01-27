Explore Talent Announces New Male Winter Look Contest 2013

Explore Talent, a site for aspiring actors and models, just announced their annual male winter look contest on http://www.exploretalent.com.

ExploreTalent.com announced that their annual Male Winter Look Contest is back on! Explore Talent is a premier online social-network for industry insiders, where aspiring actors, models, gogo dancers and musicians can connect with each other, and find out about casting calls, movie auditions and jobs in the United States. The site has been responsible for new collaborations and business ventures in entertainment. Furthermore, the site features celebrity videos, exclusive interviews with actors, actresses, and musicians, such as Akon, Joan Rivers, Usher and T-Pain.

The contest is for men who believe they have the best winter look. To enter, a contestant must upload one good quality photo on the site in their winter gear. Just by entering the contest, each contestant will earn five Explore Talent points. When points accumulate, they can be redeemed for prizes. The more votes a contestant gets, the higher up he will be on the board of the featured contestants. Therefore, his photo will be exposed to more people, helping him to, hopefully, get discovered. The photo must show the contestant's face and winter look, no one else can be in the photo. All contestants will be featured on the site, and then must try to get as many votes as possible.

The first place winner will receive 12 months free of Pro membership on the site, a $200 value The second place winner will get three months of free membership. The third place winner will receive one free month of the Pro membership with Explore Talent. Being featured on explore talent can lead to getting modeling jobs and acting jobs. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2013.

Anyone in the entertainment industry can create a profile on the site where they can showcase their photos, videos, songs, etc., to showcase their talent. Explore Talent's proprietary software and vast infrastructure is the most advanced entertainment-based technology of its kind. The site's popularity is based on the fact that there are many ways for talent to network, make friends and connect with other industry players, participate in wide variety of contests and earn prizes for being active on the site. The easy access to a pool of over six and a half million members attracts industry players who are posting every month about 50,000 new auditions and job openings which is 30 times more than any other site.

For more information, visit Explore Talent.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebteenmodeling/modelingauditions/prweb10364623.htm