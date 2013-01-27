TFCU Awards Member $500 Grant Through the NYCUF CU Aid

Program Provides Disaster Relief Funds to Aid in Storm Recovery

Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU), a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that exists to serve our members, awarded member Patricia McAuliffe of Lindenhurst, NY a $500 grant to aid in recovery from losses sustained from Superstorm Sandy.

“Sincere thanks to all for help with my recovery from Hurricane Sandy,” said Patricia McAuliffe.

“It was my pleasure to present Patricia with this check from the New York Credit Union Foundation. Being able to put a smile on the face of someone who endured such a hardship caused by Superstorm Sandy is just one way of putting the credit union motto of “People Helping People” into practice.

Funds were raised and distributed through the National Credit Union Foundation (NCUF) CUAid Program and the New York Credit Union Foundation (NYCUF) statewide Disaster Relief Fund. Through the CUAid Program, the NCUF awarded more than $260,000 in grants to credit union employees, volunteers and members in New York and New Jersey. A total of 94 New York applicants received CUAid grants.

