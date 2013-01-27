Rapid Recovery Solution, a Leader among Long Island Commercial Collection Agencies, Responds to an Article Regarding Debt Collection

CEO of Rapid Recovery Solution responds to an article published by Edwards Air Force Base which discusses the facts behind debt collection and The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

According to the Edwards Air Force Base article, there are millions of people living in the United States that carry some form of debt. The article states that those who cannot manage their debt will typically face the overwhelming collections process. “Debt collection in the United States is a multi-billion dollar industry. Debt is bought and sold by collection agencies for pennies on the dollar. Debt buyers then use various methods to attempt to collect the debt. Typically, if your debt is being pursued by a collection agency you can expect to receive letters and phone calls,” reports the article.

Sometimes, the article states, debt collection can become harassing and abusive. To avoid this, The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act helps to protect consumers from any form of abusive debt collection practices. The article continues by listing ways that the act protects consumers, like preventing collectors from calling at unusual times or contacting friends and family.

John Monderine, CEO for Rapid Recovery Solution, a leader among NY based commercial collection agencies, responds to the article by stating, “It is definitely recommended that consumers with debt familiarize themselves with The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. By learning your rights, you'll be able to avoid harassment from abusive collectors.” Monderine continues, “While not all collection agencies use abusive tactics, it's best to understand the act for your own protection.”

Founded in 2006, RRS Collection Agency is headquartered at the highest point of beautiful Long Island. Rapid Recovery Collection Agency is committed to recovering your funds. We believe that every debtor has the ability to pay if motivated correctly. We DO NOT alienate the debtors; we attempt to align with them and offer a number of ways to resolve not only your debt but also all their debts.

