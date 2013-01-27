Web HSP Now Promoting Heavily Discounted Hosting & Custom WordPress Website Design Packages for Small Business in North America

Web hosting provider Web HSP is now promoting its enhanced packages for individuals and businesses, available online at http://www.webhsp.com. Starting at under $5 per month, Web HSP's reliable web hosting plans all support unlimited domains backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and fast account setup.

Web HSP offers its basic web hosting plan for just $4.95 per month and recommends its basic package for customers with streamlined sets of needs, while webmasters who require unlimited disk and bandwidth storage are better suited with a different plan. For secure hosting, Web HSP's unlimited plan provides a free SSL certificate and static IP address.

Finally, Web HSP's deluxe plan adds toll-free phone support to the mix, complimenting Web HSP's US-based technical staff, live-chat support and rapid-response ticket system. Founded in 1998, Web HSP offers a team of English and French-speaking support services to address client concerns and guarantees a two-hour response time on all submitted tickets.

Beyond customer support, Web HSP also stands apart from other providers for its reliable and fast web hosting. The company employs a high-availability network bolstered by online backup. Offering both active and passive network redundancy, Web HSP boasts connections to a diverse array of providers. Web HSP promises a 100% up-time Service Level Agreement (SLA), with the latest fire protection and environmental systems further securing its servers.

Web HSP provides customers on any of the four plans complimentary merchant accounts to accept credit cards during online transactions. Users operating sites featuring personal and financial information can sign up for instant SSL certificates for a discounted annual fee.

Web HSP also recently announced (3) custom WordPress design packages complete with social media development, shopping cart integration, and custom logo design services.

“2012 was a great year for Web HSP where we delivered on our promises to our clients throughout North America. Our proven resources in the data center industry and our reliable connectivity and IT support are among the many advantages our valued customers receive throughout the year. In 2013, we look to maintain the consistency we have been able to offer. Our commitment to our clients' critical business needs have once again enabled us to provide unparalleled hosting & VPS services,” said Doug Davis, CEO for Web HSP.

Get more information about Web HSP by phone at 1-866-660-5558 or online at http://www.webhsp.com Web HSP can also be found on Twitter at http://twitter.com/webhsp



