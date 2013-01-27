PolicyPak Enhances Citrix XenApp Using Group Policy

PolicyPak's XenApp integration offers IT a safeguard for user-misconfigured settings in the popular published virtualized applications.

PolicyPak Software recently released a new integration with Citrix XenApp.

PolicyPak's XenApp integration allows IT admins to deploy, manage, lockdown and remediate applications running on XenApp server so end-users can't misconfigure settings or work around them.

The ever popular “Application Anywhere” feature in XenApp can be a leading cause of IT support calls when users work around their settings using BYOD or corporate-owned devices.

PolicyPak can specifically prevent application related support calls. PolicyPak ensures applications' settings are always enforced and works hand-in-hand with Citrix Profile Management and Citrix Personal vDisk. An instructional demonstration video for the PolicyPak and XenApp integration can be found on the PolicyPak website.

Jeremy Moskowitz, founder of PolicyPak and Group Policy MVP said, “PolicyPak prevents users from manipulating important settings, but also quietly reapplies misconfigured settings if a user or application happens to work around them. In short, PolicyPak protects your XenApp investment. And it protects your users from themselves.”

PolicyPak can deliver settings to XenApp using Microsoft Group Policy, Microsoft SCCM, or any on-premises software deployment utility.

PolicyPak Professional has dozens of pre-configured Paks for applications including Firefox, Java, Microsoft Office and Acrobat Reader. Custom built Paks are also available for less popular and homegrown applications through the PolicyPak Design Studio. All Paks created with PolicyPak will work with Citrix XenApp. PolicyPak is a Citrix Ready partner and PolicyPak was featured on the Citrix Blog.

IT Admins can find out more about PolicyPak by attending a Group Policy Webinar at the PolicyPak Website, or by calling (800) 883-8002.

About PolicyPak Software:

PolicyPak Software (http://www.policypak.com) is the leader in application compliance and desktop management tools for Active Directory. The software enables IT pros to deliver, lockdown and remediate settings for desktops , laptops, VDI sessions, company devices, as well as personal “BYOD” devices. PolicyPak was founded by desktop management expert and Microsoft Group Policy MVP Jeremy Moskowitz.

