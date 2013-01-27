IDA's New Dental Marketing Websites Help Sedation Dentists Find More New Patients

Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. announces its new dental marketing websites that make it easy for sedation dentistry practices to acquire new patients.

Dentists know that a lot of people who fear the sound of a dental drill avoid scheduling much-needed appointments. Providing dental sedation options is one way a practice can help some of these patients. However, unless the practice advertises that service – and prospective patients find those ads – the dental work won't get done. That's why Internet Dental Alliance, Inc. (IDA) offers its new dental marketing packages that can be customized to specifically attract new sedation patients.

IDA's New Patient Marketing Machine™ provides doctors with a set of turnkey marketing tools that include New Patient Portals (dentist websites). Each Portal can be easily customized to promote any of more than 25 dental care options – including sedation dentistry.

This targeted customization achieves two goals. First, the sedation dentist's Portal is automatically search engine optimized so that its pages show up in the results when patients search online using relevant keyword phrases. Second, the Portal is filled with articles that answer questions commonly asked by prospective patients who are looking for a solution to their fears. This introduces the dentist to new patients who may have never otherwise known that sedation dentistry was an option for them, or that the practice offered it.

“We've taken more than 25 years of dental marketing experience and poured it into the New Patient Marketing Machine™," says Jim Du Molin, former dental management consultant and founder of Internet Dental Alliance, Inc "IDA has a proven history of helping dentists get more new patients -- the specific kinds that match what their practice offers -- by setting up their own targeted dental websites.”

About Internet Dental Alliance, Inc.

IDA is known for its cutting-edge approach to dental marketing, and is the largest North American provider of dental directories and websites for dentists. Its proprietary content generation technology makes it possible for doctors to generate new patient leads within minutes of set up, and uses organic geo-targeted local search, customized and optimized for each dental practice. Internet Dental Alliance provides dental website design, find-a-dentist websites, dental management advice and a variety of other valuable internet marketing resources.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdental-marketing/dental-websites/prweb10365692.htm