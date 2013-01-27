DePuy ASR Hip Recall: Status Conference Held in Federal DePuy ASR Hip Litigation in Ohio

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating DePuy ASR hip lawsuits on behalf of individuals who suffered metallosis, early hip implant failure and other complications, allegedly due to the recalled hip implant.

A status conference was held January 10th, 2013, for the thousands of DePuy ASR hip lawsuits pending in a multidistrict litigation in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to an Order dated January 22nd, the status of the multidistrict litigation docket was addressed during the conference. The Court also determined that the next status conference will be held on February 13th. Court documents indicate that the first trials in the federal DePuy ASR hip litigation have been scheduled for May 6th and July 8th, 2013. (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. ASR Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation – MDL 2197)

“Thousands of ASR recipients have suffered disabling complications since the 2010 recall. We are pleased to see this litigation moving towards its first trials,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The firm is actively filing claims in the federal DePuy ASR hip litigation, and continues to offer free legal evaluations to alleged victims of the devices.

DePuy ASR Hip Recall

According to a report from Bloomberg.com, Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit are facing more than 10,000 lawsuits stemming from the August 2010 DePuy ASR hip recall.* While most claims are pending in the federal litigation, thousands of additional DePuy ASR lawsuits have been filed in state courts, including New Jersey, California and Illinois. The first trial in the California litigation, and in the nation, was scheduled to begin on Friday in Superior Court in Los Angeles. (In re: Loren Kransky and Sheryl Kransky v. DePuy, Inc., et al., BC456086, Los Angeles Superior Court) A second trial will begin next month in a litigation underway in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Litigation, No. 10-L-10506) Court documents indicate that the first trials in the New Jersey proceeding will begin on September 9 and October 21, 2013. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Implants Litigation, BER-L-3971-11)

Since the DePuy ASR hip recall, the entire class of metal-on-metal hip implants have come under scrutiny. On January 17, 2013, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) proposed an order requiring manufacturers of metal-on-metal total hip replacement systems to submit premarket approval (PMA) applications. This would make the devices ineligible for 510(K) clearance, which allowed such implants to come to market with no human testing. The proposed rule would require manufacturers to submit data showing the devices are safe and effective before they could continue selling existing ones or obtain approval for new metal-on-metal designs. **

The lawyers at Bernstein Liebhard LLP are actively filing claims in the federal DePuy ASR multidistrict litigation. The firm is also involved in the federal litigation underway in the Northern District of Texas concerning the metal-on-metal DePuy Pinnacle hip device, where partner Jeffrey Grand is serving on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee. The first trial in the DePuy Pinnacle litigation is expected to begin in September 2014. (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. Pinnacle Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation - MDL No. 2244)

Individuals who have suffered metallosis, hip implant failure, and other serious complications as a result of the DePuy ASR hip or the metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip replacement may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages. A wealth of information about DePuy hip implant lawsuits is available at Bernstein Liebhard's website http://www.consumerinjurylawyers.com/ . For additional information, please contact one of our attorneys today by calling 1-877-779-1414.

*bloomberg.com/news/2013-01-07/j-j-facing-trial-over-artificial-hip-claims-in-maryland.html

**fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/MetalonMetalHipImplants/default.htm

