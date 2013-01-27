AdMonsters Strengthens Global Reach in Serving Digital Strategists

AdMonsters Partners with Rising Media to Produce AdMonsters Conferences in UK and Europe

AdMonsters, the global leader in strategic insights on digital media and advertising strategy through its conferences, website, research and consulting services, today announced a partnership with Rising Media, Ltd. to produce AdMonsters conferences in the UK and Europe.

Rising Media is a global event producer excelling in Internet and technology-related conferences and exhibitions. Under the new partnership, Rising Media will produce and market AdMonsters conferences including the AdMonsters Publisher Forum, the OPS conference series, and AdMonsters Screens in an expanded series across the United Kingdom and Europe, beginning with OPS London on April 23.

AdMonsters conferences are focused on developing actionable solutions and best practices in response to today's digital media challenges. Conferences are held in the US, UK, Europe and around the world in key high-growth digital media markets such as Australia, Singapore, and Brazil. Under this new partnership, Rising Media will produce the AdMonsters conferences following the same core values that AdMonsters conferences are known for: focus, quality and community. The conferences will continue to provide a uniquely valuable forum where industry experts lead sessions and create an open dialogue, and where participants share best practices, explore new technologies and build relationships with their peers.

“The digital advertising marketplace outside of the US is as vibrant and exciting as it is here. Partnering with Rising Media brings AdMonsters to a broader audience with an established partner on the ground in the UK and Europe, giving us the opportunity to expand our coverage in these key markets,” said Bowen Dwelle, CEO of AdMonsters.

“This is a great partnership between two complementary businesses. AdMonsters is highly synergistic with our other conference series in the UK and Europe, and we have extensive experience working with global partners such as AdMonsters. We're excited to introduce the AdMonsters brand to new markets and expand on the relationships they've built in the UK and Europe over the past ten years,” said Matthew Finlay, CEO of Rising Media, Ltd.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a specialised media company excelling in the production of business technology-related conferences and exhibitions. Rising Media currently produces events including eMetrics Summit, Conversion Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Predictive Analytics World, Text Analytics World, Semantic Technology & Business Conference, DemandCon, Affiliate Management Days, Web Effectiveness Conference, Social Gaming & Gambling Summit, AllFacebook Marketing & Developer Conferences, X Change, Social Media Economy Days, Context, Integrated Marketing Summit, Internet Marketing Conference, and Building Business Capability in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Sweden and Australia. See http://www.risingmedia.com for more info.

About AdMonsters

Founded in 1999, AdMonsters is the global leader in providing strategic insight on the future of digital media and advertising technology through its conferences, website, research and consulting services. AdMonsters focus is on media operations, monetization, technology, strategy, platforms and trends. Its conferences and website are the meeting place for this dynamic and expanding community to connect, gain insight, develop best practices and exchange thought leadership. AdMonsters conferences include AdMonsters Publisher Forum, OPS, OPS Markets, OPS Mobile, OPS TV and AdMonsters Screens. In the early days of online media, the community was comprised largely of operations professionals at online publishers and advertising technology providers. Today's expanding ecosystem now includes publishers and content creators, agencies, SSPs, DMPs, DSPs, RTB and service providers, technology and platform developers, advertising networks, brands and investors. See http://www.admonsters.com for more info.

Media contact:

Stacy O'Connell, VP, Marketing

stacyo(at)admonsters(dot)com

tel: +1 415 480-4114

Sponsorship contact:

Dan Halioua, VP, Sales

dhalioua(at)admonsters(dot)com

tel: +1 917-428-8085

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebAdmonstersGlobalReach/2013/prweb10364451.htm