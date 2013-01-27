NEF CyberLearning Offers a Unique 21st Century Skills Training Opportunity to South Atlantic Businesses and Individuals

The National Education Foundation created a unique training program for businesses and individuals. NEF is prepared to offer 5,000 scholarships for those individuals who are ready to return to the workforce with 21st century skills.

The South Atlantic states, for many years have been an economic growth leader in the U.S. With high unemployment rates and foreclosure concerns, many people and businesses have run into financial roadblocks. As the nation continues to see economic growth, the region has experienced minimal progress with its economic growth, yet the prospects are encouraging for 2013. With an impending recovery in manufacturing set to benefit the region the beginning of the year is a great time for businesses and individuals to focus on training and talent management.

The National Education Foundation created a unique training program for businesses and individuals. It is prepared to offer 5,000 scholarships for those individuals who are ready to return to the workforce with 21st century skills. The Business Training Program will utilize top-rated Web-based online courses and live teachers to provide anywhere, anytime training in all areas of IT, Business and Management. The employees will also receive certificates from the State University of New York (http://www.nefuniversity.org ). Dr. Appu Kuttan, Chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) CyberLearning, the national nonprofit leaders in bridging the academic and job skills divides in the nation's schools and communities believes this program is an important national initiative to provide a Cyberlearning Employee Training to businesses and non-profits at 80% below the market cost.

NEF will deploy the funds received from corporations to set up world-class K-12 Cyber-learning academies in the schools chosen by the corporations. Thus schools receive free top-rated individualized courses in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, Math) as well as English, Social studies, SAT/ACT, IT, Business and Management. See http://www.cyberlearning.org.

This is a real win-win-win program. The corporations and businesses save 80% of their training costs, and receive enormous community recognition and corporate social responsibility credits. The schools get free world-class STEM+ academies. The communities benefit from the better skilled students and workers.

NEF Chairman Dr. Kuttan noted that, "according to the U.S. Labor Department, US has 3 million jobs looking for people. An obvious solution is to provide high-quality, affordable job skills training to a million employees, the goal of the NEF project.” Former President Bill Clinton commended Dr. Kuttan for empowering tomorrow's leaders, stating, “I salute you for your ongoing commitment for creating a better and stronger America."

To sign up for the program or for additional information, contact Tamara Stephens at 703-823-9999 or tstephens(at)nefuniversity(dot)org . To view NEF's course offerings, see NEF's course catalog containing 5,500 courses grouped into 65 course packages at http://www.nefuniversity.org/catalog.

About NEF CyberLearning

The National Education Foundation (NEF) is the national non-profit leader in bridging the academic and job skills divides through Web-based digital education with/without live teachers. CyberLearning, a major project of NEF, provides IT, business, management, digital literacy, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), English, social studies, and test prep education to millions of disadvantaged students and adults across the nation.

