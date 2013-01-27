Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies (INAAT) Market is growing at an estimated CAGR of 17% & to reach $1.6 Billion by 2017 - by MarketsandMarkets

Report would provide an in-depth analysis of the global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies market including the technology landscape analysis, applications in molecular diagnostics and research laboratories.

According to a new market research report, “Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies (INAAT) Market (2012-2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets, Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies emphasizing on its applications and its ability to substitute PCR as an alternative for molecular diagnosis. Focus on drivers, restraints and challenges have been thoroughly examined to draw conclusions on its ability to reach untapped geographical regions. To attract interest towards investments from potential firms, topics such as new product developments, opportunities, technology landscape, emerging markets and market forecasting up to 2017 has been covered.

Browse the report containing both qualitative and quantitative analysis and in-depth Table of Content on “Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies (INAAT) Market (2012-2017)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technologies-inaat-market-839.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.

There has been high incidence of infectious disease, pandemic threats, emergence of new infections and insufficient healthcare accessibility in developing and developed countries. Hence this market is primarily driven due to high demands of the industry and end users. There is a wide market potential and favorable landscape for adoption across all geographical locations of the world. In the long term, these technologies are expected to revolutionize the area of pharmacy-genetics and personalized medicine.

There have been lots of investment activities over the past two decades, directed towards research and development of these technologies, attracting interests industry firms and academic institutes. Active partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions for past three to five years demonstrate its potential. New developments such as digital INAAT devices, chip based amplification, multiplexing and detection of pathogens using fluorescent detection systems are the emerging trends in INAAT market.

The global market for INAAT has been valued over a billion at a CAGR of 17%. Currently, there are many next generation INAAT products in pipeline and are expected to hit the market by 2013. Hence a high growth rate is expected in the period 2013-2015.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.

MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales(at)marketsandmarkets(dot)com

MarketsandMarkets Blog

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebisothermal-nucleic-acid/technologies-inaat-market/prweb10352286.htm