Trending Music Videos Now Featured On BEAT100.com

BEAT100 is a great video and social network to discover new music videos from unsigned bands and musicians.

BEAT100 have now introduced a great new feature, which shows the BEAT100 trending music videos in the order they are moving. This is based on the number of views, votes, likes, comments and favourites each music video receives and is updated every four hours, which means the music videos could appear in any order possible. We have included two trending tables, ones for videos in the BEAT100 Music Video Chart, and another for all the trending videos on the whole BEAT100 Video Network.

This enables all music videos to have a higher chance of being noticed on BEAT100, as a video from a low place in the music chart could be at the top of the trending list, due to the amount of sharing the user does. Sharing is the most vital aspect of the trending chart, as if users share their videos on other social networks and via the “Post BEAT” feature, their overall video views, likes and votes. This should increase at a fast and continuous pace. BEAT100 encourages users to promote their music videos with friends, family and fans to help increase their overall trending score and boost them to the top of the table. This includes both chart and network videos as both are included when calculating the highest trending music videos.

BEAT100 is a friendly social network and community for all types of users, including music and entertainment lovers, to come together and connect with others on the network. Be sure to share video on BEAT100 and help talented artists to be seen, heard and rewarded with BEAT100.com

