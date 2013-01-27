Golf Courses & Country Clubs in the US Industry Market Research Report from IBISWorld has Been Updated

A slowdown in discretionary spending hurt demand for industry services, though heightening interest in golf is expected to support a modest recovery going forward. For these reasons, industry research firm IBISWorld has updated a report on the Golf Courses & Country Clubs industry in its growing industry report collection.

Over the five years to 2013, the Golf Courses and Country Clubs industry has struggled to make par due to lower consumer spending and high unemployment. According to IBISWorld industry analyst Radia Amari, “These recessionary conditions eroded revenue growth that was achieved in the years leading up to the downturn.” Although revenue began to pick back up in 2010, growth has mainly been in the form of recovery, making up for losses incurred during the downturn. During the five years to 2013, revenue has increased marginally, growing at an estimated average annual rate of 0.1% to $22.9 billion.

The recession caused individuals to cut discretionary spending on recreational activities, including country club visits and golfing. According to IBISWorld and National Golf Foundation estimates, the total number of people who went golfing dropped 1.3% to 29.4 million in 2009. Because the cost of maintaining a golf course or country club remains fairly constant regardless of customer participation, a decline in the number of individuals attending golf courses or paying club fees caused most establishments to suffer losses. Moreover, high competition, reduced demand and negative earnings forced many players out of the Golf Courses and Country Clubs industry altogether. This trend was accelerated in late 2008 due to tight access to credit and a deteriorating economy. Even amid this decline, there has been little opportunity for acquisition of struggling firms. “Geographic limitations and the high costs of maintaining a golf course or club keeps the industry highly fragmented,” says Amari. Therefore, market share concentration has remained fairly constant.

While adverse conditions have plagued the industry as of late, golf courses and country clubs provide a popular activity for customers; outside of financial barriers, interest in golf continues to grow. Industry revenue is expected to jump 0.9% in 2013, thanks to a stabilizing economy and increasing discretionary spending. The industry is projected to benefit from sustained demand over the next five years, enabling revenue to rise steadily through 2018. The industry is also expected to break the drought in profit growth, as increased participation yields wider margins. For more information, visit IBISWorld's Golf Courses & Country Clubs in the US industry report page.

Follow IBISWorld on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/IBISWorld

Friend IBISWorld on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/IBISWorld/121347533189

IBISWorld industry Report Key Topics

This industry operates golf courses as its primary activity and may include country clubs that have dining and other recreational facilities. These establishments often provide food and beverage services, equipment rental services and golf instruction. Golf courses can be public, private, semiprivate or part of a country club. This industry excludes golf driving ranges, miniature golf facilities and golf course resorts and hotels.

Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalization & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

About IBISWorld Inc.

Recognized as the nation's most trusted independent source of industry and market research, IBISWorld offers a comprehensive database of unique information and analysis on every US industry. With an extensive online portfolio, valued for its depth and scope, the company equips clients with the insight necessary to make better business decisions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, IBISWorld serves a range of business, professional service and government organizations through more than 10 locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ibisworld.com or call 1-800-330-3772.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360849.htm