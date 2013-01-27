The New Absorb LMS User Interface Strikes Gold in Brandon Hall Group's "Excellence in Technology Awards"

Blatant Media Corporation, publishers of the Absorb Learning Management System, celebrate Gold and Bronze awards from Brandon Hall Group for their latest software release. Absorb brings robust, multi-platform support to award-winning back-end.

Staff at Blatant Media Corporation, creators of the award-winning Absorb LMS, are pleased to announce that they have received a Gold award for "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses" from Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards program. Absorb LMS also received a Bronze award for "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology".

The award entries were rigorously evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group Senior Analysts and Executive Leadership based upon the following criteria:



Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

The latest release of the Absorb LMS builds upon the existing easy-to-use platform by adding a completely redesigned learner interface that fully supports a seamless mobile learning experience. The new learner interface incorporates the latest in HTML 5, responsive-design techniques, providing a great user experience across desktop and mobile learning platforms. This means that the user experience is automatically adjusted and optimized for the user, whether they are accessing it from an iPad, iPhone, Windows or Android phone or tablet, or any kind of computer (Apple, Windows or Linux, for example).

The layout also adjusts itself when a user rotates their device from landscape to portrait mode, and improved Search and other menu items are always within reach of your thumb or mouse.

"People are telling us this is the best looking LMS that they've ever seen," said Al Kinnear, Sales and Marketing Director with Blatant Media. "We already had an award-winning feature set, now we've got an amazing 'look and feel' to go along with that."

"It rocks!" added Mike Eggermont, partner at Blatant Media.

These awards add to Absorb's extensive list of previous accolades and further support Blatant Media's Certification as a "Best in Class" LMS Vendor through Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice(R) program.

Previous awards include:

2012:

2011:

2010:

2009:

2008:



Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Named one of TrainingIndustry.com's Top 20 Learning Portal Companies

Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award for Learning Management Technology

Awarded LMS Industry "Innovator" ranking in LMS Vendor Landscapes report by research firm McLean & Company

Named one of TrainingIndustry.com's Top 20 Learning Portal Companies

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Global Training

Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology

Silver Brandon Hall Excellence for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

Named one of TrainingIndustry.com's Top 20 Learning Portal Companies

Gold Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Small and Medium Sized Businesses

Bronze Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

Silver Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Best Custom Content

About Brandon Hall Group

Having worked with more than 10,000 clients globally and after 20 years of delivering world-class solutions, Brandon Hall Group is the preeminent research and analyst organization focused on developing research-driven solutions to drive organizational performance for emerging and large organizations. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, data and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Sales Effectiveness, Marketing Impact, and Executive Management. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

About Blatant Media Corporation

More than 600,000 employees and students use Absorb every day in over 1,000 companies globally. Among the list of international clients are Oakley, Adobe Software Systems, Dannon, Dale Carnegie Digital, American Medical Systems, EVOCO, University of Indiana, Zoll Medical, Shortel, Websense, the United States Anti-Doping Association and many others.

The creator of Absorb LMS and SMARTLAB, Blatant Media Corporation is a learning technology company that leverages the power of technology to provide training management solutions for clients throughout the world. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. http://www.absorblms.com, (403) 520-2595.

