Company Announces New Energy Reducing Product Release – Laundry Ozone Injection Saves Electric, Water and Gas

National Energy Technologies proudly introduces Laundry ozone injection as their latest conservation strategy that will save considerable fuel, electric, detergent waste and water as it delivers a higher quality laundered product. This process is the only proven method to kill laundry resistant deadly superbugs, and the natural biocide ozone does it in cold water.

Businesses with large laundering facilities suffer high utility costs from that activity due to the combination of all of the gas, electric, water/sewer, and detergent necessary to get the job done. Hospitals, hotels, nursing facilities, prisons and commercial laundromats would all benefit with an Ozone Injection System installation. A properly sourced and designed laundry ozone system will dramatically outperform traditional laundering in operational costs and a higher laundry quality. Ozone is another name for activated oxygen, a natural process that serves as Mother Nature's purifier. Ozone initializes a chemical reaction that will energize laundry detergents and maximize their potential. There are significant and surprising results when you activate soap. By utilizing ozone it is customary to reduce wash and rinse cycles, which can reduce electric and water needed by 35%. Ozone will save up to 85% on gas because ozone allows laundry to be done in predominantly cold water, and still receive a properly sanitized result. Because of the way these systems fully activate the detergent, the laboratory studies recommend using 75% less, reducing the amount of rinse cycles and chemicals returned to the environment. When less detergent is in the laundry it will dry faster, so it is gentler on linens, extends equipment life, and will save even more electric and gas.

According to Scott Milne President of National Energy Technology, “This is one of the few conservation technologies capable of reducing water, fuel and electric while providing additional health and liability abatement benefits as well. I consider it the tri-fecta of utility reduction". There are different types of ozone introduction systems available: diffusion, water injection, recirculation, bubble, and charge systems. The Ozone equipment offered by National Energy Technology is the only technology to date that guarantees 99.999% superbug eradication and backs it up with two independent laboratory studies. The right system will likely show an ROI shorter than 12 months and will deliver superior laundry quality and bacteria elimination for many years. These systems will surpass OSHA safety standards and will protect against: E.Coli, HIV, Hepatitis as well as the super bugs MSRA (staph), C.diff, Aspergillums Niger and many more. Unlike bleach that is only utilized in one wash stage, ozone is a powerful biocide, which will destroy bacteria throughout the reduced wash and rinse cycles, as specifically programmed.

An additional benefit to this technology is the more comfortable laundry rooms with happier healthier employees. These units require no special electric or plumbing connections with little to no maintenance or downtime. They are equipped with room ozone sensor monitors and automatic safety shutoff.

