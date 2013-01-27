Search Engine Academy Announces a Newly Enhanced Google Analytics Training Module to its 2013 SEO Workshop Agenda

Search Engine Academy recently overhauled its' complete 5 day SEO training and certification Workshop course, to include a new, much more comprehensive section on Google Analytics.

Google Analytics is a free service provided by Google search engine that allows web owners to analyze and measure web page performance with a variety of metrics that include time on site, bounce rate, number of visits, number of pages visited and social media interaction.

John Alexander, the founder of Search Engine Academy said "This is one of the most popular topics we teach. Google Analytics is very powerful, has some in-depth measuring and reporting capabilities, and our attendees depend upon us to help them master the basics and understand most of the advanced techniques they can use."

Google Analytics allows webmasters to create custom reports, follow visitors through their entire navigation path and view real-time visits to their site in a beta mode.

Search Engine Academy teaches students in live hands-on classroom settings how to understand and properly apply search engine optimization (SEO) processes, techniques and strategies to boost their web sites search results visibility and attract entirely new buying audiences.

Search Engine Academy has locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, in Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East in United Arab Emirates. Classes are scheduled monthly or on demand for private SEO training sessions. Attendees may choose to attend 2 Day, 3 Day or 5 days of SEO training from any one of these authorized trainers located globally.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10346145.htm