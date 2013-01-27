Asahi Technologies Launches MonoTouch Development Services for Online Businesses in New York

The extreme popularity of Apple's iPhone and iPad devices has led to the increased demand for touch screen interface applications in iOS. Bringing this technology closer to online businesses to help them create iPhone and iPad apps, Asahi Technologies has announced touch application development services using MonoTouch.

Ever since its first release in 2007, iPhone has revolutionalized the way people connect, communicate and conduct business. With the growing popularity of Apple's iOS products like the iPhone and iPad, the need for touch screen applications is constantly on the rise. Addressing the growing demand for custom touch applications, the NY based firm has announced MonoTouch development services for enterprises using C# with .NET platform.

According to Digitimes Research, global touch screen shipments are expected to reach 1.75 billion in 2013, up 17.2% on year. Amongst the shipments, approximately 1.28 billion or 73% are estimated to be for handsets, which will be a 14.2% on-year increase. Shipments for touch screens used in tablets are expected to reach 233 million units, up 38.2% on year, while touch screens for PCs are expected to reach 26.33 million in 2013, up 251.3% on year. Further, another research study noted that the touchscreen revolution in display user interfaces has been burgeoning and the market for touchscreen modules is expected to double from $16 billion in 2012 to $31.9 billion in 2018. This data emphasizes the need for developing custom touch applications to meet the emerging market demands.

MonoTouch, the software development kit for Mac OS X allows programmers to use .NET framework along with C# language to create native applications for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad devices. Based on the Mono framework, the platform provides shorter, simpler and maintainable codes with awesome features like LINQ and Lambdas to develop applications. Currently available in free, professional, enterprise and enterprise priority versions, MonoTouch effectively caters to the varying levels of business requirements. The latest version MonoTouch 5.2 empowers developers with greater capabilities to create amazing iPhone and iPad apps .While MonoTouch has access to all native iOS APIs and UI elements, it can deploy and run iOS applications on the iPhone simulator, as well as physical hardware. With C# compiler, CLR and .NET compatibility the platform is most appropriate for business enterprise related applications. “Using MonoTouch, Asahi Technologies delivers superior performing, fully native apps for ios devices,” stated Vinod Subbaiah, the CEO of Asahi Technologies.

To help businesses know more about Touch Application Development, Asahi Technologies provides a free online consultation to clients letting them understand their Mono Touch options. The firm also offers touch development using Sencha Touch, Android SDK and PhoneGap.

About Asahi Technologies

Asahi Technologies is a New York based web design and development firm that provides software consulting and Web solutions to small and medium level businesses all across North America. Asahi Technologies specializes in responsive design, cloud computing, online marketing, mobile application development and open source technologies. Under the leadership of Mr. Vinod Subbaiah, who himself started his career as a software programmer, Asahi Technologies' team comprises of experienced software professionals having extensive knowledge of technology with B2C and B2B operations. The firm's headquarters is located in New York City, NY.

