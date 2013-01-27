German Auto Center's Owner and Porsche Expert Len Gilmore Responds to Edmunds.com Porsche 911 History Recap

Austin Porsche expert and enthusiast, Len Gilmore, responds to Edmunds.com 'Porsche 911 History' recap praising them for in-depth historical context of major model changes. In addition, he gives his take on the lifelong legacy of the Porsche 911.

On their website, Edmunds.com gives a great historical overview of the Porsche 911 that goes into great detail. The review gives insight to notorious changes to the 911 body style as well as major engine and diagnostic upgrades over time. As a Porsche enthusiast himself, Len Gilmore, Owner of German Auto Center in Austin, TX had the following to say in response to Edmunds.com review of the Porsche 911 recap:

“Edmunds.com hit the nail right on the head with their historical recap of the Porsche 911. This model has a long line of history that owners and enthusiast should be aware of and respect.”

With hopes of recapping the Edmunds.com historical background of the Porsche 911, which is deep in valuable content, German Auto Center's Len Gilmore helps new Porsche owners digest the information with his own take on the historical lifeline. “If I can explain the historical lifeline of the Porsche 911 in one word it would be: Progress,” said Len Gilmore.

To German automobile enthusiast, the Porsche 911 has been considered Porsche's flagship sports car and has commanded respect in terms of its venerable styling for decades. Originally launched in 1964, the Porsche 911 has been the Porsche enthusiast's sports car of choice. Highly collected and sought after, most buyers of the 911 have many body styles and engine types to choose from depending on the model's generation.

Following the history of the Porsche 911, most Porsche enthusiasts view the most significant design change having occurred in 1997. With the discontinuation of the Porsche 911/993, Porsche no longer relied on the venerable air-cooled flat six cylinder engine design for the 911. The introduction of the Porsche 911/996 in 1997 marked the brink of a new era based on a water-cooled flat six cylinder power plant for the Porsche flagship 911.

German Auto Center's Historical Summary of the Porsche 911:

1964 – Porsche first introduced the 911 model which is still in production today. The original 911 utilized a flat six cylinder engine design that was air-cooled. This engine incorporated an external dry sump oiling system and was available in three models. The 911E or “economy” version, the 911T or “touring” model and the 922S or performance “sport” model. The early “long hood” Porsche 911 was available in a coupe, targa and cabriolet configuration. This model continued with little change through the mid 1980s.

1988 to 1992 – Porsche launched the Porsche 911(964) with little cosmetic changes from its predecessor. Although noteworthy, no significant design or innovations were introduced with the 911/964.

1993 to 1996 – Porsche introduced a number of additional models and innovations with the Porsche 911(993) during this era. The Porsche 911/993 saw the introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the all-wheel drive Porsche 911, as well as the higher performance GT2 and Carrera S models. As with its predecessor, the Porsche 911/993 was available as a coupe or cabriolet. Most note worth, the Porsche 911/993 marked the end of the air-cooled classic Porsche engines.

1997 to 2005 – Porsche introduced the most dramatic design changes and innovations with the launch of the Porsche 911(996). The Porsche 911/996 made use of a water-cooled flat six cylinder engine. To meet emission standards worldwide, this engine also utilized four valves per cylinder and an integrated dry sump oil scavenge system eliminated the external oil tank. Available in 3.4 liter and 3.6 liter configurations, power and torque were significantly stepped up over is predecessors.

2005 to 2013 – Porsche built on the Porsche 911/996 with the introduction of the Porsche 911(997). Although minor body changes were made between the 911/996 and 911/997, most notable was in increase in engine displacement.

Len Gilmore recommends that purchasers of older 911 models have a professional pre-purchase inspection done prior to making a purchase decision. Major Porsche repairs can be costly to the average buyer.

About the Author

Len Gilmore is owner and operator of German Auto Center located in Austin, TX. Specializing in all types of German Automobiles, Len takes personal pride in repairing and servicing Porsche models including the Porsche 911. German Auto Center has been operating in Austin, TX since 1979 and is located on 8215 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361856.htm