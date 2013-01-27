Photomatix Pro Coupon Code for 15% Purchase Discount Announced by HDRPhotographyPro.com

Photographers using high dynamic range (HDR) techniques to really make their digital images pop can now use a 15% discount coupon for Photomatix Pro, the special offer released today from HDRPhotographyPro.com.

HDRPhotographyPro.com have announced the release of a 15% discount coupon promotional for their visitors looking to buy the Photomatix Pro processing software to start with HDR. The code is available now to their visitors and can be used immediately for a discounted purchase of the software.

It is not specify how long the coupon will be available and people are encouraged to act now to take advantage of the savings opportunity. Photographers interested in taking advantage of the special offer can: click here for coupon code.

"The Photomatix software is amazing. We use it regularly, we love it, we recommend it. It is a natural starting point for photographers looking to start creating high dynamic range imagery, and we are proud to be able to pass on exclusive savings," said Kevin Pryce with HDRPhotographypro.com.

According to the website, the software is easy to use, is customizable with a number of value laden plug-ins and helps the digital photographer with:



Tone Mapping

Exposure Fusion

DeGhosting

Produce Better Results

The software is a key tool for professionals and enthusiasts according to Mr. Pryce, adding, it is simply the leading HDR software available. Additionally, Photomatix works in conjunction with the widely used Adobe Photoshop.

According to Mr. Pryce, the only significant alternative option HDR Efex Pro by NIK software was purchased Sep. 17 2012, by Google, which has soured the enthusiasm of many photo experts and technology enthusiasts who fear for the fate of the popular processing software since the purchase.

One big plus for their HDR software is that it can be downloaded for free so users can try it and see how powerful it can be. There is no time limitation on the free trial. The saved photos have watermarks, but the watermarks can be removed once a license is purchased.

"My goal is for more talented, creative photo enthusiasts enter the HDR community. When people see what amazing imagery can be achieved, it's just jaw dropping." added Mr. Pryce, adding, "My favorite feature are the 1-click presets the software provides which really helps with work flow."

At this time, Photomatix Pro can be purchased for $99, with the addition of the exclusive 15% discount coupon offered by HDRPhotographyPro.com, entering the world of high dynamic range photography has never been easier.

About HDRPhotographyPro.com:

Visit for available discounts and coupons on the essential software and resources essential to a professional. From taking the shot to processing the image, learn how to avoid amateur mistakes and create amazing digital images like a pro.

To find out more, sign up to be notified for the pre-launch release of the 10 video HDR techniques mini-course, click here to visit: http://www.hdrphotographypro.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365411.htm