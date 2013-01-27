Cheap New Orleans Hornets Tickets: The New Orleans Hornets are a Rebuilding Basketball Team, and Whiztix.com Helps Users Find Tickets Below Face Value

Tickets to see the New Orleans Hornets are selling at low prices for both home and away games. Whiztix.com, a ticket search engine, can help get the best deals possible on seats.

After the departure of star Chris Paul the Hornets are looking to rebuild, and have put tons of young talented players in place to obtain their goals. In the NBA draft of 2012 they had the first and tenth pick picking potential stars Austin Rivers, and Anthony Davis. The Hornets team is extremely young, and fans have a great opportunity to go out and see young stars develop into the NBA's elite. The future for this young Hornets team is looking bright. The team name even changed its name to the New Orleans Pelicans. Tickets this year have not been popular and the New Orleans Arena rarely fills to capacity, but this will change in the upcoming seasons, as players develop and the Hornets/ Pelicans become an elite team in the NBA. The Place to check out the best deals on New Orleans Hornets tickets is Whiztix.com. This website is a free to use ticket search engine, which helps fans compare multiple event ticket selling sites. Tickets to Hornets home games at The New Orleans Arena aren't selling out leading to great resale prices way below face value of the seats. According to Whiztix.com tickets to the Phoenix Suns Vs Hornets on February 6, 2013 can be found for $3. Another great deal comes on February 13 when the Hornets play the Trail Blazers; tickets to this game can be found for $3 as well.

New Orleans Pelicans Tickets are available for every home, and away game. Fans from all over the globe can see the Pelicans play and cheer their favorite team and players to victory. The Pelicans/ Hornets have 41 exciting road games giving fans multiple opportunities to see their team play at other arenas besides the New Orleans Arena. Hornet's fans in Washington D.C. can see their team play for $4 on March 15, 2013. Another great deal occurs on February 2 when the Hornets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves; tickets to this game can be found for $9.

Other cities the Hornets will be visiting between January and April include Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Memphis, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, and Sacramento. Tickets to these games will sell quick as NBA fans want to go watch Anthony Davis and the rest of the Young Hornets develop.

