Sense Financial Services Representative Attended Inland Empire Women's Business Center's First Conference Event to Educate Attendees About Solo 401(k) Solutions

Sense Financial Services Representative recently attended “Inland Prosperity Conference” held on Saturday, January 19th, 2013. The firm, in fact, helped to sponsor the event and educate attendees about Solo 401(k), very powerful retirement vehicle designed for small business owners.

The event, titled “Inland Prosperity Conference” was held at the Radisson Hotel in Ontario, CA. The event's goad was to inspire and educate local businesswomen (and business man alike) about opportunities they could take advantage of in today's present economy. The role of Sense Financial was to educate attendees about self-directed retirement accounts such as Solo 401(k) and Checkbook IRA. Both of these options offer account holders total (checkbook) control over their retirement assets, allowing them to make investments into virtually any asset or investment opportunity.

Additional topics included having a positive outlook, taking the first step towards success, and stories of success from prosperous local women business owners including Beverly Bailey founder and CEO of Stronghold Engineering Inc. and Lamb Energy

World-renown speakers were present, and shared a wealth of information with the full house of attendees. The list of speakers follows, with some description of their individual notoriety.

Loral Langemeier: As a single mother, Loral has since dedicated her life to helping men and women from all walks of life to become millionaires and have time to spend with their families.

Loral's passion to help families enjoy wealth and prosperity is what has motivated her to write five best-selling books. Loral, as an author, sits with an elite few. Very few American non-fiction authors have reached number one status on the Nielsen Book Scan in Australia, let alone in the US.

Ursula Mentjes of ‘Sales Coach Now', coach and trainer, discovered the most effective selling strategies that work best in different situations. She shares her vast knowledge by teaching entrepreneurs and sales professionals how to achieve the focus and motivation essential to achieving success in sales.

Patti Cotton: Her corporate background includes more than 25 years of multi-cultural leadership experience in America and Europe, in the areas of diplomatic relations, philanthropy, public relations, and communications. She brings this breadth of experience to her executive coaching and consulting, and specializes in goal-oriented adult development to help professionals sharpen their leadership skills.

Janet Steiner: President and CEO of Thoro Packaging since her father stepped down in 1982 and held in high regard as a leader of an innovative and successful folding carton company. Her passion is creating beautiful folding carton packaging for Thoro's customers.

Jan's latest passion is mentoring young women in business; and her association with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and their local/regional chapters gives Jan the opportunity to meet and work directly with young entrepreneurial and executive women.

Amanda Johnson: A bachelors degree in social science/secondary education from Biola University, a certificate from the reading- and writing-intensive Torrey Honors Institute liberal arts program, a teaching credential from Chapman University, four years of working for a professional writing instruction company, and a certification for facilitating a world-class emotional health and life skills program for teens have resulted in the development of an extremely unique skill set that allows her to support authors and professionals at all levels.

Joan Roberts: Owner and Managing Director of ‘Visiting Angels' an elder care home visitation service, has recently received the Riverside County ‘Women of Achievement' award for outstanding service to the community. Her work with older adults has help thousands, and has been an inspiration to many more.

