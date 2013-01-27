CallFire Announces SMS and Voice Notification Webinar For Local Municipalities

Learn how local municIpalities can use SMS to communicate with local citizens this Thursday, January 31st at 11 AM PST

It is becoming ever more vital that government agencies prepare adequate strategies to remain stable and functioning during unexpected crises. The ability to mass notify the public is essential to any government agency or municipality.

SMS and emergency telephone notification systems are integral to maintaining communication between government agencies and the public during an emergency.

CallFire, a next generation cloud telephone company, has worked intimately with numerous government agencies to develop organizational telecom strategies.

"We are excited to offer a new webinar for government agencies," says Daniel Tawfik, head of Marketing. "SMS and voice broadcast are the quickest ways to reach a large audience quickly. This webinar will train anyone how to conduct an emergency notification quickly without any technical expertise."

CallFire's customer solutions specialist Jacob Weiss will discuss the latest trends and best practices for emergency notification campaigns.

The webinar will focus on how leading governmental agencies and municipalities around the globe have used hosted voice braodcast and SMS, combined with geographical targeting to provide solutions for rapid, reliable, two-way communication for public safety and save critical infrastructure during emergencies.

The webinar will also focus on how government agencies can utilize hosted telecom solutions to obtain critical data to help drive policy decisions and be more responsive to the public.

CallFire has combed through their portfolio of government agencies to provide real life applications of such technology and the many innovations to come.

There are a multitude of ways government agencies can utilize cloud based voice and SMS solutions. Through this webinar CallFire will prepare your agency or organization for any situation that may disrupt normal operations and communicate on a massive scale, while making an organization more responsive to the public.

To learn more on how government agencies can utilize cloud based SMS text messaging and voice broadcasting solutions, click here to register for the webinar.

