Privacy4Patriots Responds to Google's Latest Transparency Report by Offering 3 Ways to Avoid Being Tracked by the Company

Google responds to tens of thousands of requests annually from governments around the world regarding user information, according to the company's recently released Transparency Report. In response, Privacy4Patriots offers 3 steps to limit the amount of exposure Google has to one's content and online movements.

In the second half of 2012, governments around the world made 21,389 information requests of Google on 33,634 users, with the U.S. topping the list with 8,476 requests, according to Google's latest Transparency Report, as reported by TechNewsWorld this week.

Privacy4Patriots, the publisher of an upcoming report on how to protect your privacy, wants to help people maintain their privacy on the Internet while using Google and other search engines.

Following are Privacy4Patriots' 3 simple steps to avoid being tracked by Google:



Turn off cookies in the browser. These little pieces of computer code are the primary method for tracking a user's preferences.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365389.htm

Tell Google not to track searches. Log into Google and then go to "history," where preferences can be set.

Use an anonymous browser that won't track user actions or relate personal information to websites. The best is Tor Browser Bundle, which routes traffic through its network so that sites and advertisers can't track the user. This may slow down browsing a bit. Another is SRWARE Iron, the same software platform as Google Chrome without the Google bots tracking every move.

Check out this blog post on the shocking new way you're being spied on.