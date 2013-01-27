2013 Super Bowl Tickets Increased Inventory Now Available at TicketProcess.com

TicketProcess.com is proud to formally announce that they have increased their inventory of 2013 Super Bowl tickets, and each and every one is available to the general public on a first-come first-served basis. In addition, TicketProcess.com has bulked up on their inventory of Super Bowl packages to what is sure to be a highly entertaining weekend in New Orleans.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be arriving in The Big Easy in just a few days, and what will follow is a week of promotion and build up that will culminate with the National Football League's single most popular and important game. TicketProcess.com has already been matching up hundreds of fans who are eager to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Super Bowl tickets and Super Bowl packages, and the recent announcement will certainly allow a large collection of folks to get in on the action in the upcoming days.

Two brothers will square off against each other as head coaches; a feat that has never happened before. Both Jim and John Harbaugh are skilled leaders who are deserving of victory, but it will take stellar play on the field in order for them to raise the Lombardi Trophy toward the celebrating fans who were diligent enough to get their hands on Super Bowl XLVII tickets.

The raw electricity that circuits through the crowd during a Super Bowl is something that every football fan should have a chance to experience. Making a quick and easy visit to Ticket Process marketplace is the first step toward securing tickets that will create memories which last a lifetime.

