Beauty and Travel Deals Now Available at Australian Daily Deals Site DealFree

Australia-based daily deals site DealFree unveils new beauty and travel online bargains. Get as much as 80% off on Swarovski Elements jewelry pieces or grab a coupon for five-night holiday in Phuket, Thailand.

DealFree, Australia-based daily deals site, gives online bargain hunters a chance to take advantage of beauty and travel deals available on this week's catalogue.

For fashionistas, log on to the DealFree website now and grab a coupon that entitles the bearer to up to 80% off on the best sellers from jewelry distributor Phoebe Rose. Choose from beautiful and elegant gold and silver jewelry pieces made with Swarovski Elements. This daily deal is ideal as a post-holiday gift for female friends and loved ones, and can be delivered to anywhere in Australia at no extra cost.

Another beauty treat available this week is a now-only $25 Goldi Beauty Intensive Anti-Wrinkle Cream which includes free delivery. Originally valued at $69.95, this anti-wrinkle cream is made with Dead Sea minerals and a rich blend of plant extracts which moisturizes and nourishes skin, strengthens the epidermis and improves elasticity. The cream can also be used to help smooth wrinkles and fine lines.

Finally, for couples or groups of friends looking for a pocket-friendly way to go on a holiday, DealFree now offers a $229 coupon for a five-night stay for two in a deluxe room with daily breakfast in Casa del M, Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. This online bargain also includes two complimentary cocktails upon arrival, free access to Wi-Fi Internet and use of the hotel shuttle bus for up to five times. Casa del M Resort is a new modern, tropical retreat that is situated in a tranquil hillside location within walking distance from the beach and Phuket's most vibrant night life venues.

Deals are valid for a limited time only so visit DealFree now and grab a coupon. Vacationers to Australia, especially those on a tight budget, can also check out the site for Melbourne deals, Sydney deals and other Australia-based discounts.

Deal Free requires no upfront payment from online shoppers. Simply grab the coupon and pay upon redemption. Deal Free is also merchant-friendly because it's commission-free. Entrepreneurs only need to pay a flat to be featured on the website and Deal Free does not take a share of whatever profits are made afterward.

Deal Free is managed by Melbourne-based digital solutions company The Digital Group (TDG).

Managing Director Ashley Farrugia said, “The Digital Group offers a wide range of online solutions whether for entrepreneurs or for individual clients. DealFree is our branch that serves our consumer segment. But we don't just sell discounted items and services online. DealFree offers online shopping convenience with our no-upfront payment scheme for buyers and commission-free system for sellers.”

Melbourne-headquartered TDG offers a unique “one-stop” online facilitation business. It helps businesses and organizations in all aspects of their online business and growth strategy.

TDG's expertise in the online area stems partially from its own experiences in launching, growing and operating the following websites:

DealMonkey – Australia's largest aggregation site of daily deals

DealFREE – Australia's only daily deal site requiring no upfront financial commitment

PETBox – Australia's only vertical aggregating product specials in the pet vertical

All the Catalogues – An aggregation site of all retail-based catalogues published in Australia

Doggish - Australia's number one ranked classified site for the sale/purchase of dogs

Horsez – A leading Australian site for the sale/purchase of horses

The digital solutions firm sets itself further apart in the Australian digital space by also offering email marketing solutions via Sendnow. It also has one of the largest digital marketing teams in Australia. The group manages nearly two million non-incentivized email addresses and offers some powerful solutions across EDMs, co-registrations, lead generation, member acquisition, post-sale web traffic, SEO and SEA.

For the best daily deals in Australia, online bargain hunters can follow Deal Free on Twitter (dealfree1) or on Facebook (Dealfree) to stay updated on the latest Australia-based daily deals and steals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdaily/deals/prweb10365173.htm