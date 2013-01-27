One Clean Planet Aims at Offering Consumers a Natural and Safe Alternative to Traditional Paints with Its Zero VOC Paints, Primers and Clear Finishes

The paint industry is one of the industries that has been regulated the most in recent years due to new laws limiting the use of various chemicals. One Clean Planet is setting the bar even higher with its Safecoat offerings.

The paint industry has undergone some major shifts in recent years. New regulations limiting the use of various chemicals has helped make safer products available, but there's still a long way to go for truly safe, chemical-free paints and coatings. One Clean Planet has made it their goal to set the bar higher and is now offering consumers numerous kinds of Safecoat finishes, paints and clear finished that are truly toxic free and some of the most naturally safe coatings you can buy.

“Safecoat's top-of-the-line paints offer durable, long-lasting finishes that look good for years. They use some of the highest quality, most highly refined ingredients available, which eliminate the residual toxic chemicals found in typical paints so naturally they were a perfect fit for the One Clean Planet portfolio of products,” said Adam Radly CEO and Founder of One Clean Planet.

“The Safecoat products avoid extenders, drying agents, formaldehyde, mildewcides and fungicides so they are truly one of the best naturally safe products available. One Clean Planet priced its Safecoat products as low as possible in an effort to make them accessible to the masses. One Clean Planet hopes its aggressive pricing strategy will enable more consumers to buy some of the safest paints and coatings for their homes,” said Mr. Radly.

About One Clean Planet

One Clean Planet has been established to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle and a healthy planet. With One Clean Planet you can get a professional home energy audit that will show you how you can lower your electricity costs and improve the air quality in your home, use proprietary energy management software to monitor energy use in your home and buy energy efficient and environmentally friendly products for your home and your family. With One Clean Planet you can save money and save the planet at the same time.

