DePuy Pinnacle Lawsuits: Explant Preservation Order Issued in Federal DePuy Pinnacle Hip Litigation

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating lawsuits on behalf of individuals allegedly suffering from DePuy Pinnacle complications.

A new Explant Preservation Order has been issued which applies to the thousands of DePuy Pinnacle hip lawsuits currently pending in a multidistrict litigation in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. The Order, dated January 23, 2013, sets forth protocols for the preservation of DePuy Ultamet device components and tissue samples retrieved during revision surgery, including procedures for their initial receipt, decontamination, photography, and storage. (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. Pinnacle Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation - MDL No. 2244)

“This Order will ensure that the integrity of any evidence collected during DePuy Pinnacle revision surgeries is preserved. Such evidence can be vital to proving plaintiffs' claims,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing clients allegedly injured as a result of metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip systems. Firm partner Jeffrey S. Grand serves on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the federal DePuy Pinnacle litigation.

DePuy Pinnacle Lawsuits

All of the complaints pending in the federal DePuy Pinnacle litigation involve a metal-on-metal version of the DePuy Pinnacle Hip Replacement System that utilizes the metal Ultamet liner. According to court documents, more than 3,000 claims are currently pending in the Depuy Pinnacle litigation underway in the Northern District of Texas. The first trial in that proceeding is scheduled for September 2014.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing the safety of metal-on-metal hip implants amid concerns that metal particles shed by such devices can cause an adverse local tissue reaction in the area surrounding the implant. On January 17, 2013, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) proposed an order requiring manufacturers of metal-on-metal total hip replacement systems to submit premarket approval (PMA) applications. This would make the devices ineligible for 510(K) clearance, which allowed such implants to come to market with no human testing.*

Victims of metal-on-metal hip implant injuries may file lawsuits against the devices' manufacturers to seek compensation for their injuries. In addition to the DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implant, the lawyers at Bernstein Liebhard LLP are actively filing lawsuits on behalf of people allegedly injured by the DePuy ASR hip implant. Bernstein Liebhard LLP is also closely following developments in the July 2012 Stryker Rejuvenate recall and June 2012 Smith & Nephew metal liner recall. The firm also continues to investigate cases concerning the Biomet M2a Magnum hip implant, as well as Wright Profemur and Conserve metal hip implants.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is offering free lawsuit consultations to anyone injured as a result of a DePuy Pinnacle hip implant or other metal-on-metal hip replacement device. Individuals who have experienced failure of their implant, metallosis, pain, or revision surgery may be entitled to compensation for their medical care, pain and suffering, and other damages. A wealth of information about DePuy Pinnacle complications, as well as the issues surrounding metal-on-metal hip implants in general is available at Bernstein Liebhard's website. For additional information, please call one of our attorneys at 1-877-779-1414 today.

*fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/MetalonMetalHipImplants/default.htm

