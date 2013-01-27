Globus Cork Offers Sandy Relief Discounts

Globus Cork is offering a major discount on its colored 100% cork flooring tiles for all victims of the recent Sandy Storm that affected the New York region.

Globus Cork Inc announced that it is offering a major discount on its colored 100% cork tiles for all victims of the major Sandy Storm that affected the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut coastal communities. Globus Cork is actively supporting the rebuilding of affected communities in its region.

As homeowners rebuild, 100% cork tile flooring is a great flooring choice because it is fully water-resistant and will withstand possible future flooding. Our 100% cork tiles are water and fire resistant as well as possessing great thermal insulation qualities. In addition, mold will not grow on cork due to its natural anti-microbial qualities.

Cork is the environmentally sound choice for flooring. The cork oak tree grown in the Mediterranean is never destroyed to produce cork products. The Cork bark is trimmed from the tree every 9 years, leaving the forest undamaged as the tree grows more bark so it is a rapidly renewable material. All the benefits of the living tree remain such as carbon reduction and forest biodiversity while the bark re-grows. Cork used by Globus Cork tiles is a recycled material made from the waste of the wine stopper industry. Globus Cork products can help companies achieve up to 5 LEED points and meet state and city green requirements.

Globus Cork Inc. is the only US-based manufacturer of colored cork floor and wall tiles. They offer 25 tile shapes and sizes in 38 colors along with custom color and size capabilities. For further information, call (718) 742.7264 or email info (at) corkfloor (dot) com

