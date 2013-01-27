Valentine's Day is Fast Approaching and The Made In America Store has Russell Stover, Leanin Tree & Mostly Memories

The Made In America Store presents chocolates, cards and candles from 100% U.S. manufactured vendors just in time for Valentine's Day.

Gentleman, Valentine's Day is February 14th and that is a Thursday so make sure to mark the calendars. Don't get caught the day before without any gifts. To help, the Made In America Store has options for consumers to choose from to fit any relationship.

The Made In America Store has a wide variety of Russell Stover chocolates; head over to MadeInAmericaStore.com to shop for 100% American made products.

Russell Stover teamed up with the Made In America Store back in 2010 when they offered boxed chocolates. Varieties included Dark Chocolates, Milk Chocolates and Cream Chocolates. Now the Made In America Store has their own self branded Chocolate Bar that resembles a “Billion Dollar Note” with George Washington in the middle. For Valentine's Day, Russell Stover offers two different sized boxed chocolates, smaller sampler box of chocolates and individual packaged truffles. Each box and packaging from Russell Stover is themed with red, pink and white hearts.

Leanin Tree has brought all U.S. made Cards and Magnets to the Made In America Store. Leanin Tree brings new cards every holiday including Christmas, Easter and especially Valentine's Day, not to mention everyday reason cards. The Made In America Store is proud to announce a full line of Leanin Tree Valentine's Day cards for significant others, family and friends.

Lastly, Mostly Memories brings American made, soy-based Candles. Mostly Memories aren't strangers to the Made In America Store as they have part of multiple promotions. Add a romantic key to any Valentine's Day situation with a Mostly Memories Candles with over 40 different scents.

The Made In America Store is located at 900 Maple Road in Elma, New York 14059 and is the only brick & mortar store that sells 100% U.S. manufactured products. Over 350 vendors bring 3,500+ products that are all American made available in-store, online at http://www.MadeInAmericaStore.com, and by phone at 716-652-4872. Every day, Veterans and Active Duty Military Personnel receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase. Consumers and fans of the “Made In America” movement can follow the Made In America Store through Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, FourSquare and their blog.

