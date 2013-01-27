Appsbar Recognizes Hilbert HS as the appsbar.com App of the Day

A Hilbert, WI high school puts its information into the hands of its students through a new mobile app launched at appcatch.com.

Hilbert High School, home of the Hilbert High Wolves, is using smartphone technology to engage with the student body, their parents, and the administration. Using the DIY app builder at appsbar.com, the school has developed the Hilbert HS app.

Along with the mission of “promoting continuous learning in a nurturing environment by providing quality education” the school district has embraced the technology age with a mobile application that includes the school calendar, the daily bulletin, lunch menu, the school's blog, along with homework and sports pages.

The app is optimized to launchon both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

To create an app of your own with the free and easy-to-use app maker, go to appsbar.com. To view download other interesting new apps for free, visit appcatch.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363851.htm