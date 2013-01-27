Atlanta Special Needs School Hosts Fundraiser at Hal's

Cumberland Academy of Georgia hosted a successful fundraiser at Hal's award winning steakhouse. Guests enjoyed a four course meal and purchased raffle tickets. The fundraiser was designed to enhance the curriculum and technology of the school.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia, an Atlanta special needs school serving students with high-functioning Autism, Asperger's, LD, ADD and ADHD, recently hosted a fundraiser dinner at Hal's steakhouse. Cumberland parents and guests enjoyed a four course meal and socialized while raising awareness and funding for the special needs school. Guests enjoyed purchasing raffle tickets before dinner. The evening included a grand prize raffle item of a stay at the Intercontinental hotel in New Orleans. All proceeds went to Cumberland Academy of Georgia. The academy will use the funds to enhance curriculum and assist in purchasing additional technology items. "The best steak house in town for the best cause in town,” said Debbi Scarborough, Founder and Principal of Cumberland. “Cumberland Academy of Georgia is so grateful to all the parents and friends of the Academy. We would also like to especially thank Hal's for their generosity.”

Cumberland Academy of Georgia takes the stress out of academic learning; therefore, all classes are taught with each individual student in mind. The faculty of Cumberland strives to teach each student Georgia Academic Standards, utilizing their preferred learning style. The ultimate goal is for students to become independent, successful young adults. To reach this goal, Cumberland is teaching students to demonstrate appropriate interpersonal skills while working collaboratively in groups.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia provides a tailored learning experience for students with Asperger's Syndrome, High Functioning Autism, Learning Disabilities and ADD/ADHD. With a low student-to-teacher ratio, Cumberland Academy of Georgia is designed for the needs of many students who do not learn well in traditional settings. Cumberland Academy of Georgia is fully accredited and addresses the students' academic, emotional and social concerns through nurturing, innovative and challenging programs.

Cumberland Academy of Georgia is currently accepting applications for grades 4 through 12. To schedule a tour of our school, please contact Terri Brooks, Director of Admissions at 404-835-9000 or email admissions(at)cumberlandacademy(dot)org. To learn more, please visit the web site at http://www.cumberlandacademy.org. Families are welcomed to tour the campus and meet the wonderful faculty and staff.

