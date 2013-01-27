New Year's Resolutions Brings a Spike in Online Dating: Lovestruck Announces Increase in Registrations and Site Traffic for 2013

With all the New Year's resolutions that were made at the beginning of 2013, one of the top resolutions included a peaked interest in finding true love. Dating site Lovestruck.com recently experienced an influx of new registrations and signups with the oncoming of the New Year.

Plenty of New Year's resolutions are made each year when the ball drops. One of the most popular found by site Lovestruck.com shows that there is a huge surge in people looking for love. With an upsurge of sign-ups and registrations between the end of 2012 in December through Valentine's Day in February, Lovestruck has prepared to cater to the masses looking for that significant other.

Lovestruck's focus is on being able to connect busy people with one another in their immediate areas, whether it's work or home. The idea is to be able to meet someone for a half an hour over coffee (or something stronger) to see if there's any chemistry, between those crazy, busy life schedules.

Recently featured in The Huffington Post, Founder and Managing Director, Brett Harding provided some insight into the spike of new signups: "Registrations increase by 48% during this period compared with the monthly average,” says Harding, managing director for Lovestruck. “New subscriptions go up by a whopping 58%."

The international dating site has recently launched a full-fledged advertising campaign on the London Underground, as well as a television ad campaign in anticipation of the busy upcoming months.

A recent article on The Smithsonian addressed what could be an explanation for this time being the busiest time of the year for dating sites such as Lovestruck. ““The effect becomes more pronounced over the Xmas vacations and party season,” dating analyst, Mark Brooks quoted. “Questions such as ‘have you been dating anyone recently' and ‘do you think you'll ever marry' become ‘On your own, are you?'.”

To find out more about Lovestruck, please visit Lovestruck.com, follow them on Twitter at (@Lovestruck) or “Like” them on Facebook (facebook.com/Lovestruck).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363058.htm