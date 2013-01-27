SkinStore.com Announces the Addition of WEI

The WEI skin care collection balances skin health for a more beautiful and youthful complexion

SkinStore.com, the nation's leading e-commerce specialty retailer providing scientifically sound solutions for healing and maintaining healthy skin, has added WEI to its assortment of premium products.

Based on the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine, WEI products are used as treatments to improve the health and vitality of skin. The WEI skin care collection combines the wisdom of ancient herbal healing with the philosophy that balancing Yin/Yang energy is the key to achieving beautiful skin. Products in the collection, like the WEI Golden Root Purifying Mud Mask, use potent herbal formulas that restore balance and revitalize the skin's color, texture and radiance. WEI cleansers purify toxins and clear the path for open energy flow; anti-aging serums re-energize the skin for a renewed, youthful appearance; face and eye creams replenish the skin with elements that improve luminosity and texture; and imperfections are corrected by treatment pads, repairing creams and more. WEI beauty products balance skin health to prolong a youthful appearance and maintain a flawless, radiant glow.

Christina Bertolino, Senior Buying Manager at SkinStore.com, said, “WEI products go beyond topical skin care, to balance the body's energy and promote a youthful appearance by maximizing the health of the skin.”

About SkinStore.com.

Physician-founded in 1997, SkinStore carries over 250 premium brands of skin care, cosmetics, hair care, beauty tools and fragrances from around the world, including high quality products normally found only in luxury spas, fine department stores and dermatologist offices. Free shipping is applied to all U.S. orders over $49, and an esthetician-staffed call center is available Monday through Friday to answer customer questions. The company is headquartered in Gold River (Sacramento), California with enterprises in Sydney, Australia and affiliates in Hangzhou, China. For more information visit SkinStore.com, SkincareStore.com.au or SkinStoreChina.com.

