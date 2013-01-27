FindTheBest Ranks Shopping Cart Elite The Number 1 Shopping Cart Solution Provider

Users vote Shopping Cart Elite to be the best eCommerce shopping cart software.

Shopping Cart Elite has been voted as the best shopping cart provider by users, beating other providers such as BigCommerce, Volusion and 3Dcart.

The survey into the shopping cart industry was conducted by popular product comparison engine, FindTheBest.com. FindTheBest uses a very unique comparison system where the individual products are judged in an unbiased manner, free of any marketing influence. The ranking was based on variables such as features offered, customer feedback, pricing and support system.

Among the top ranking solution providers, there was Avactis shopping cart, Product cart, and Open Cart, but Shopping Cart Elite was ranked as the best.

“I found Shopping Cart Elite, an affordable priced solution that could actually handle the site I was building and it already had some of the data that I needed.

And that was just the start, the software is built around SEO, and really makes the site rank,” says a customer of shopping cart elite. “These guys are constantly making the software better and better and most of all they are working on what really counts to my clients making money for them through traffic generated for free.”

FindTheBest's results show that a comprehensive features list, and helpful support system is what gave Shopping Cart Elite a 5 star customer feedback rating. Their eCommerce solution also offers a wide range of marketing applications that help online businesses succeed. Search engine results can be manipulated, but this study by FindTheBest provides genuine and thorough insight into the shopping cart industry.

About Shopping Cart Elite:

Shopping Cart Elite [http://www.shoppingcartelite.com is an industry leading eCommerce solution provider dedicated to creating and maintaining the ultimate platform for online businesses. It is a sophisticated shopping cart solution that will completely automate your business. Unlike shopping carts by BigCommerce, Volusion and Shopify, we have created a system that doesn't require you to pay thousands of dollars to third party App partners to use marketing and SEO tools. Our platform offers you an all in one complete turnkey package.

Our package is a cost effective eCommerce solution that is designed to help your business grow. We are committed to offering a quality product; one of the reasons why we have been ranked number one by FindTheBest.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362451.htm