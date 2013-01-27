Discovery Services LLC to Exhibit at LegalTech New York

LegalTech Provides Opportunity to Educate and Expand Industry Relationships

Discovery Services LLC, a leading document review, legal staffing, eDiscovery, and litigation support services firm in the U.S., today announced that the company will be an exhibitor at LegalTech New York on January 29-31, 2013. Conference attendees can visit the Discovery Services team at booth number 2504. As an industry thought leader, Discovery Services is committed to participating in major industry conferences and events each year including LegalTech New York.

“As the premier legal technology event of the year, we look forward to supporting and participating in LegalTech New York,” said Ashish Prasad, Chief Executive Office of Discovery Services. “We believe that our presence and participation at LegalTech provides us an opportunity to further educate our clients and business partners about our company and industry solutions we provide. In addition, LegalTech is an ideal forum that allows us an opportunity to keep up to date on technology, eDiscovery, and other important legal industry trends and issues so we can better serve our clients.”

Discovery Services is a major supporter of ongoing training and education programs, forums, and initiatives related to litigation and discovery. Discovery Services participates in several major industry conferences annually, while Mr. Prasad maintains his thought leadership role in the areas of electronic discovery and document review. Mr. Prasad is active in several industry organizations, including the E-Discovery Institute, Sedona Conference, Georgetown Advanced eDiscovery Institute, Practicing Law Institute, National Association of Legal Assistants. He has authored over two dozen articles and papers, and co-edited a treatise, on topics related to litigation and discovery, and he provides an ongoing series of seminars, webinars, and formal training programs at law firms and corporate legal departments.

About Discovery Services LLC

Discovery Services LLC provides document review, legal staffing, electronic discovery, litigation support, and litigation consulting services to law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies. Founded in 2008 by Ashish Prasad, a leading expert on electronic discovery in the United States, Discovery Services provides high-quality services in a cost-efficient manner, with expert validation and defense of process built into its procedures. Discovery Services is also a certified minority-owned company. Discovery Services has review and data processing facilities in Washington, DC and Chicago, and has operational capabilities throughout the United States, including a national network of thousands of contract legal professionals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362351.htm