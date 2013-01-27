Cars4Sale Australia Now Offers Rego Search

Cars4Sale Australia recently launched a unique approach to attract customers to utilise their service. All customers who select the standard and premium packages when listing their car with Cars4Sale Australia now receive a ‘4 Sale' sticker in the mail.

The sticker allows sellers to actively promote their vehicle when simply driving around and carrying out their everyday duties. Incorporating both the seller's phone details and specified sale price, prospected buyers are able to simply take note of either detail, then visit the Cars4Sale Australia website.

With the second hand car market becoming highly competitive, sellers constantly contest offers from prospected buyers as there is an abundance of similar makes and models available in the market. The excess demand in people selling their used car is due to a number of reasons including rising fuel costs, flexible leasing and new car rates and the lack of available parking in urban areas. Becoming a buyers' market, this creates a distinct advantage for prospected shoppers as they propel countless offers to numerous sellers in hopes to attract an immediate response and possible bargain. The end result concludes the seller inheriting a sizeable loss from a regrettable sale.

The increase in sellers demand is also an advantage for online ‘car sale' service providers. The highly competitive industry boasts countless competitors developing exclusive strategies to differentiate themselves and create a solid presence in the digital market.

Visiting the Cars4Sale Australia website, the numerous tabs prompt consumers to their required resource. To find the listing on a favourable car spotted in the local area, the ‘Rego Search' tab on the homepage allows buyers to insert the rego or contact details documented. The search will take the buyer to the immediate listing where they have full details of the car photos, specifics, location of the vehicle and seller's contact information. This alleviates the search burden for the prospected buyer. Rather than searching make, model, year or price range, in hopes of finding that specific vehicle, the ‘Rego Search' tab delivers the required vehicle hassle free.

This ‘Rego Search' tab was established to provide convenience for both buyers and sellers utilising the Cars4Sale Australia service. Offering services Australia wide, the online service provider offers vehicles through local car dealerships and private sellers. The intelligent search platform enables users to effectively search vehicles in their respected state and region, narrowed down to suit their individual requirements. As the classifieds website is driven by results, Cars4Sale Australia has provided user friendly methods and services to help keep searches as simple as possible.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebCars4Sale-Australia/Rego-Search/prweb10361044.htm